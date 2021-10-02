Clinton teams undefeated in league play

Clinton’s McKenzie Pope, in white, smashes a spike for a score during second set action. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Emma Poplin, No. 6, and Kursten Rose block a Fairmont shot during the third set of the Dark Horses’ straight set win on Tuesday night. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

The Clinton Dark Horses took to the soccer field on Thursday, hosting conference foe West Bladen at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex.

In taking the win 4-1, Clinton remained unbeaten in league play and sits atop the Southeastern Athletic Conference rounding the turn to the second half of the conference slate. The Dark Horses had four different goal scorers during Thursday’s match as Walker Spell, Caleb Kennedy, Daniel Adasiak, and Trent Sumner contributed to the 4-goal effort. In addition, Will Harris, Jonathan Gutierrez, and Adasiak were all credited with one assist apiece.

Clinton is now 9-2-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play, which puts them out front of East Bladen and Red Springs who are tied in second place at 2-1. The Dark Horses stepped out of league play on Friday when they hosted Franklin Academy and will next be back in action on Monday, hosting East Bladen.

Meanwhile, the Lady Dark Horses continued their spectacular volleyball season this past week when they picked up a conference win over Fairmont, 3-0. This win moves Clinton to 12-3 overall and 7-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. Clinton was also supposed to play Red Springs this past week, but the Lady Red Devils are in COVID protocol, so that game was postponed. Up next for the Lady Horses is a pair of conference road games on Tuesday at St. Pauls and on Thursday at Midway, where Clinton will look to all but seal up the conference championship.

