Lady Leopards blank Union

Lakewood and Union, two county rivals and conference foes, faced off once again on Thursday afternoon. This time, in a rendevouz on the volleyball court. In a match inside the Lakewood gymnasium, the Lady Leopards outlasted the Lady Spartans for a comfortable 3-0 win.

A close battle ensued in the first set between these two familiar opponents. Back and forth went the score for much of the opening frame until the Lady Leopards pulled away with four straight points to claim a 25-21 set win.

Further into the game, Lakewood asserted more firm control over the Lady Spartans. Taking the second set over Union, 25-14, the Lady Leopards now assumed a commanding two set advantage.

Union was now faced with a must win situation or Lakewood was going to end up with a sweep. While the Lady Spartans fought harder, Lakewood still ran away with the third set, taking a 25-17 victory, and clinching a straight sets sweep over Union.

The Lady Leopards improved to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play with their victory. Meanwhile, Union dropped to 1-9 overall and 1-4 in league play. Lakewood is in a close race with Neuse Charter for first place in league play. The Leopards trail Neuse by one game. Union, meanwhile, stands in fourth.

Lakewood continues their season on Monday with another tangle against a county foe. They will travel to Hobbton for a game scheduled at 5 p.m. Union will be back in action a day later as the Lady Spartans host the Rosewood Eagles. Game time is slated for 6 p.m.

