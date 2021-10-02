MMS improves to 5-0

The Middle School Lady Raiders picked up a couple of wins this past week and maintained their undefeated record. First, Midway played the Lady Leopards of Roseboro-Salemburg on Monday afternoon. The game was dominated by the Lady Raiders, who took victory in three seets. The first set was 25-6, the second set 25-7, and the third set 25-14. Then two old rivals hit the court Thursday afternoo when Midway and Hobbton squared off. After two close sets and one final set dominated by the Lady Raiders, Midway took the 3-0 victory to maintain their undefeated status.

Vs Roseboro-Salemburg

“This is the first time we played Roseboro-Salemburg this season. We never really know what to expect because they always have a pretty good group of girls,” Midway coach Kacey Brewer said. “Everybody put in the effort,and they all showed great sportsmanship. They are always positive and working together. We always have something to work on and each game shows us what we need to work on at practice. We are ready to play Hobbton for the first time on Thursday,” Brewer concluded

Vs Hobbton

The first set saw the two teams battle back and forth until it was a small 16-15 advantage for Midway. There, the Lady Raiders would go on a 4-0 run to go up 20-15, causing a Lady Wildcat’s timeout. Out of the break, it was much of the same as Midway finished off the set with 25-15 victory.

The second set saw more of the same as each team went on little runs back and forth until it was 21-18 Midway. From there, the Lady Raiders would go on one last 4-2 spurt to win the second set 25-20.

In the third set, Midway started out on an 11-2 advantage and never looked back, winning the third set 25-12.

Statistically, the Lady Raiders were led by Cailyn Hewlett, who had 14 ace serves, 10 kills and eight digs. Ella Clark had 10 digs and three ace serves and Gracie Williams had eight digs, two kills and one ace serve. Gracyn Hall had five ace serves, four kills and one dig. Ryleigh Dale had nine digs and one ace serve. Kyleigh Stonerock had seven digs. Katelyn Vann had three ace serves and two digs. Kaydee Seabolt had three digs and one ace serve. Maggie Phillips had three digs. Abbie Beasley had two digs.

With the win, Midway improves to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. They will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Sampson Middle School. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

