Midway’s Williams honored with Extra Effort Award

Riley Williams Williams, surrounded by teammates and friends, hoists the Tom Suiter Extra Effort Award

Midway High School senior athlete Rylie Williams has been awarded the WRAL Tom Suiter Extra Effort Award. Williams, a three-sport athlete for the Lady Raiders, has helped the Midway Volleyball team have a good season so far this season as they stand 9-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play. In addition to volleyball, Williams also stands out on the basketball court and softball field, which served as the setting for last Thursday’s festivities. Surrounded by a multitude of teammates, coaches, and friends and family, the spotlight shined on Williams as she received the prestigious award.

“This Extra Effort Award is just that. I chose Rylie because she has a drive beyond the normal athlete,” said Midway volleyball and softball coach Susan Clark. “She works all day long every day. She is positive and is always looking ways to make herself better and be better for her team. She is a leader on the field.”

“I watch her – without me even saying a word – help these younger girls. She takes them under her wings and leads them and guides them like she has known them forever. She is a super leader and the underclassman respect her greatly. Not just because of her skills but because of her demeanor and her hard work ethic,” Clark concluded.

Midway High School athletic director Aaron Lane also beamed with pride, smiling brightly as his one of his own embraced the moment.

“Rylie exemplifies everything our athletic department stands for,” Lane said. “Rylie is just a phenomenal person and a great athlete. In a day where every sport is a year-round sport, being able to play three sports and be successful at all three says something about her work ethic. I could not say enough positive things about Rylie. She is just a high character kid. I’m just so happy for her and she is a great representer of Midway High School.”

When asked what this award meant to her and who she wanted to give credit, Williams also had a big smile on her face as she excitedly shared what the moment meant for her

“It is really a blessing to be able receive this award,” she stated. “I want to thank all my coaches. I have had school ball coaches, travel ball coaches, all my teachers, everyone from Midway, and all my friends for supporting me. I was very surprised when Mrs. Susan told me that I got the award. I was not expecting it and I am so glad that I was able to receive this award. I would like to thank everyone in my family who have help make me the person I am today.”

Speaking of family, it seems the Extra Effort Award may be becoming a bit of a family tradition. Rylie’s father, Terry, was also a star-athlete for the Raiders during his time at Midway High School and was also a recipient of the award in 1992.

