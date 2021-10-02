Leopards fall in Homecoming thriller

Bobby Henry looks to cut through traffic in the first half against Wake Christian Academy. The 2021 Lakewood Homecoming Queen: Tiyah Owens Zyhmir Powell is wrapped up in the backfield on fourth down, stopping a critical drive late in the game. A crucial fumble late in the game thwarts a Lakewood drive after Wake Christian recovered the loose ball.

It was Homecoming at Lakewood High School on Friday night as the Leopards hosted Wake Christian Academy in non-conference Football action. In a tough, hard-fought battle from start to finish, Lakewood came up just a couple yards short after failing to convert the game-winning 2-point conversion. With Wake Christian getting a big stop on special teams, the visitors held on for the 28-27 victory to spoil the homecoming celebration.

The Bulldogs got the first possession of the ballgame, setting up shop on their own 40-yard line. They sputtered on their first couple plays, but ultimately picked up the first down as they crossed into Leopard territory. One play later, Wake Christian struck first when Ross Burnette connected with an open receiver up the middle on a 48-yard pass hook-up for the touchdown. They opted for a kick on the PAT, and sent it through for the 7-0 lead with 10:07 left in the first quarter.

On Lakewood’s first possession of the game, the Leopards were only able to dial up a three and out. After starting on their own 31-yard line, Lakewood could only muster up a few yards on a run play and missed two pass attempts to force a punt. After the kick, the Bulldogs took their next possession on their own 36-yard line.

There, they went right back to work, picking up about 12 yards on a run on the first play of the drive. The Bulldogs drove down inside the Lakewood 30-yard line, where they were faced with a long fourth down attempt. The Leopards helped WCA out a little bit with an encroachment penalty, turning it to fourth and five. This was much more manageable for the Bulldogs to convert, and which they did when Burnette connected with Taigen Mayes to make it first down inside the Leopards 15-yard line. Ultimately, Lakewood’s defense held as the drive ended in a failed field goal attempt and the Leopards took over at their own 20-yard line.

Initially, the Leopards drive stalled, but a penalty on their punt gave Lakewood new life. One play later, Tony Freeman emphatically put the Leopards on the board with a 55-yard touchdown run. Lakewood opted for a 2-point conversion, which was converted, and with around 30 seconds left in the first quarter, the Leopards led 8-7.

That score held at the end of one as a newly electrified atmosphere was surging on Homecoming night.

At the start of the second quarter, Wake Christian was already threatening, gradually driving deeper into Lakewood territory.

With 7:35 left in the half, the Bulldogs went right back in front after a 2-yard rushing attempt broke the plane of the end zone. They also converted the PAT and with that, Wake Christian led 14-8.

Trey White said not so fast.

On the ensuing kickoff, White took the ball at the 1-yard line and rocketed all 99 yards down the left sideline. Bobbing and weaving through traffic, White beat the final man in a foot race and lunged into the end zone with 7:05 on the clock. The PAT was no good, but the game was all square at 14-14.

The Bulldogs suffered their first three and out of the game on the ensuing drive and possession went right back to Lakewood. The Leopards drove into Wake Christian territory, but a couple penalties pushed them back and the drive ended with a dropped pass in the end zone. As a result, the Bulldogs took over on their own 21- yard line.

This drive ended in catastrophe for the visiting team as a Burnette pass attempt dropped right into the hands of Lakewood’s Heath Britt, who came up huge defensively on this interception.

With 1:35 left in the half, Lakewood was in business on the WCA 31-yard line. There, Zhymir Powell connected with White on a 31-yard touchdown strike to the right side of the end zone, putting Lakewood right back on top. The PAT was good, and with 1:33 on the clock, Lakewood led 21-14.

At halftime, the score rested there with momentum possibly leaning in favor of the Leopards.

Also at halftime, Lakewood High School named their new Homecoming Queen for the 2021 Fall season. After the announcement of the court, Tiyah Owens was crowned queen.

After play resumed, the Leopards took the opening possession and stalled out on the WCA 35-yard line on fourth down where the Bulldogs took over.

There, Wake Christian settled in for a long drive that spanned several minutes of the third quarter. The Bulldogs overcame two fourth down plays in route to a touchdown that was scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass. With 3:10 on the clock in the third quarter, the Bulldogs were in for the score and the PAT made it 21-21.

On the kickoff, Wake Christian went for a surprise onside kick. Whether or not it went the minimum 10 yards is debatable, but nonetheless, the Bulldogs recovered and were headed the other way at midfield.

They went the distance yet again, capping off the drive on a 20-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the lead. Another PAT conversion later, the Bulldogs lead 28-21 with 34.9 left in the third quarter.

Wake Christian attempted another onside kick, but this time it was for naught as Lakewood recovered. However, calamity struck for the Leopards one play later as they turned the ball over on a fumble on their own 42-yard line.

The quarter ended there with the Bulldogs leading 28-21 and in position to possibly build their lead. That, drive, though, ended in another missed field goal after a holding penalty shoved Wake Christian back. With 8:59 left in the game, Lakewood was back in possession on their own 23-yard line.

Lakewood, riding the legs of Powell, marched the ball into Bulldogs territory. They drove all the way down to near the 30-yard line, but they stalled there on fourth down, turning it back over to Wake Christian with 5:44 left.

The Leopard defense, though, stood tall and got a stop. The Bulldogs were only able to eat up a minute off the clock as Lakewood took back over with 4:44 to play.

They began their march the other direction, again utilizing the ground game to eat up some yards.

With 1.7 left in the game, the Leopards lined up for one final shot on fourth and goal at the 1-yard line. Powell took it up the middle and crashed into the end zone as time expired, making it 28-27. There was no hesitation as the call from the sideline was a game-winning 2-point conversion attempt. The try, however, fell short as the ball carrier was wrapped up short of the goal line and Wake Christian celebrated the win, 28-27.

After the game, Lakewood head coach Barrett Sloan was disappointed in the loss, but still credited his team in their effort.

“It was a hard fought game, just came up a little short,” he said. “It’s homecoming night, got a big crowd, there was no question we were goofing to roll the dice there at the end after touchdown. It just didn’t go out way.”

Lakewood is now 2-5 overall following the loss. They’ll kick off Carolina 1A Conference play next week when they host North Duplin. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

