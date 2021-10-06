Lakewood sweeps Hobbton

Byrnnenn Rouse returns the ball for a kill. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Lakewood’s Lady Leopards volleyball team visited Hobbton on Monday afternoon and came away with a straight sets win in Carolina 1A Conference action. The scores were 25-14, 25-10 and 25-12.

“The difference was their second server reeled of eight points in the first game,” commented Hobbton coach Russell Jones. “You change that up 25-14 and we are in it. In the second game, we handled their server Harley Matthews pretty good. But, their next server got nine points. Then it’s 25-10 and that’s the difference in the game. In the third game, It was Matthews again and they got 10 points on that rotation. Again, it’s 25-12 and that’s the difference in the game. That one girl put us away both times.

“I thought our serve reception produced some good offense,” said Lakewood coach Shelia Davidson. “We had a variety of areas of the court we attacked at different tempos. I thought our outsides played well and our setter did a great job getting it to the pins to set a tempo our hitters liked.”

Lakewood is now 9-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Hobbton is 5-6 on the season and 0-5 in conference play.

Hobbton was due to be right back on the court on Tuesday against Neuse Charter while Lakewood was also on the court again on Tuesday against North Duplin.

