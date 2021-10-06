Horses continue strong run

Clinton goalie Andrew Byrd, goes high to thwart a Franklin Academy scoring threat as teammates Connor Johnson, No. 13, and Caleb Kennedy, No. 8, move in to assist.

The Clinton High School men’s soccer team is in the midst of a lengthy winning streak, dating all the way back to the end of August. In back to back contests, the Dark Horses kept up their strong run on both Friday and Monday with two additional victories added to the win column.

On Friday, Clinton hosted Franklin Academy in what was an out of conference matchup. The Horses got off to a very strong start. Just a few seconds into the match, Walker Spell notched the first goal of the game for Clinton.

The 1-0 score did not last very long. It took one minute for Clinton to take a lead and just as long for them to add to their advantage. Spell again was the scorer for the Dark Horses and was assisted by Daniel Adasiak, who crossed the ball over to him for the assist and score.

This flurry of scoring turned out to be confined to just the very early stages of the game as no scoring was recorded across the game’s next 78 minutes. As the final score held at 2-0.

Turning the page to Monday, Clinton again was playing host at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex, this time against East Bladen, a more familiar conference foe.

While two separate games, they both followed very similar patterns.

The Dark Horses controlled the tempo in the early going and it felt as if it was only a matter of time before they got on the scoreboard.

True to that feeling, Clinton’s Josue Villafranco tossed the ball over to Connor Johnson, who fired it into the goal. 19 minutes in and the Dark Horses had established a 1-0 advantage over East Bladen.

Clinton’s one score lead stood for the entirety of the game as neither team could find another goal, yielding the 1-0 final.

With two more wins now secured, the Dark Horses stand at 11-2-1 overall and a 5-0 conference record. Clinton is now on an eight-game winning streak, dating back to August 27. The Dark Horses are on the pitch once again this Friday at Topsail. First kick is slated for 6:30.

