Eagles soar past Hobbton

Jax Williams and Torren Melvin take on a Rosewood runner. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Josiah McLaurin heads outside for yardage. He had an 85-yard kick off return for a score early in the game. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Two quick scores by the Rosewood Eagles set the tone in Friday night’s football game in Carolina 1A Conference action at Hobbton High School. The Eagles made a statement early and soared on to victory, getting the win, 55-28.

Rosewood had first chance on offense and quickly made good on the possession, scoring with 8:40 left in the first quarter.

Hobbton led their opening attack on a 30-yard first down pass from Loden Bradshaw to Colby Weeks. However, the Eagles defense stepped in and stopped the Wildcat advance at the Rosewood 26-yard line, where they took over on downs. With 5:51 left in the first quarter, the Eagles struck again to up 14-0.

Hobbton got their first score when Josiah McLaurin electrified the crowd, taking the kick off 85 yards for a score. The PAT failed on a wide kick, leaving the score at 14-6.

Rosewood quickly answered, scoring another touchdown with 5:24 left in the first quarter to go up 21-6. The first quarter ended there, with a 21-6 Rosewood margin.

Rosewood kept up the pressure, scoring again just over a minute into the second quarter to go up 28-6.

Hobbton finally responded with just over seven minutes left in the second quarter on a 28-yard pass from Bradshaw to Weeks. With the PAT kick, the Wildcats trailed 28-13.

Rosewood, though, kept on coming. The Eagles answered yet again with 2:17 left in the half to go to go 35-13.

The Wildcats were unable to get any yardage on the next possession and punted and Rosewood took over on their own 19-yard line. Hobbton’s defense finally stepped up and stopped that drive, taking back over at the Rosewood 29-yard line with 35 seconds left in the half. They were unable to get the ball over the goal line, ending the first half at 35-13.

Hobbton had first chance starting the second half but the first drive came up short inside the 10-yard line on fourth down.

The Eagles took over on the eight yard line with 7:36 on the clock in the third quarter. They scored with 3:37 in the third to go further ahead at 42-13.

The next Wildcats possession was fruitful, driving 70 yards to score on a 33-yard pass from Bradshaw to McLaurin with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. With the PAT kick successful, the score was 42-20.

The next Rosewood possession started at the Hobbton 12-yard line. The Eagles again scored on that possession to advance their lead back to 49-20. After stopping the Wildcats on the ensuing possession, Rosewood scored again to go up 55-20. They elected to ground the PAT attempt, so there was no score on that.

Hobbton got their final score with 5:02 left in the game with a 63-yard pass play from Bradshaw to Weeks. Chase Bland ran for the PAT to make it 55-28.

Rosewood elected to play the younger players at that point with the Wildcats defense shutting them down.

Offensively, Bradshaw completed 30 of 42 pass attempts for 290 yards, three touchdowns and lost one interception.

Receiving, McLaurin was 17 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Weeks caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, Bland had two receptions for 10 yards, Nate McLamb had four for 21 yards and Bobby Dial had three for five yards.

In the rushing game, Dial had 18 carries for 56 yards and Weeks had one for 30 yards.

“It was disappointing,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We had the ball inside the 10-yard line three times and we didn’t punch it in. That would have been a difference maker. Defensively, we didn’t play our best game. But, you win or you learn. So, we learned a lot tonight and we’ll be that much better next week.”

Hobbton now stands at 1-5 overall and 0-1 in league play. They will be back in action on Friday, travelling to take on Wake Christian Academy.

