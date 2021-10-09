Lady Raiders avenge loss to Clinton

Midway’s Morgan Hall plays the ball at the net. Midway’s Alyssa Hargove and Rylie Williams get up at the net on a block attempt.

The Lady Raiders and Lady Horses renewed their rivalry on Thursday — a rivalry that almost never disappoints. Going head to head in a crucial Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball match in quite an electric atmosphere, the Lady Dark Horses were seeking to all but seal up the conference championship with a win.

While Clinton got the best of Midway in the first matchup at Clinton, victory wasn’t in the cards for visiting Clinton on Thursday night as the Lady Raiders severed the Lady Dark Horses perfect conference record in a four set battle, winning 3-1.

A very lively crowd on both sides made the atmosphere at Midway High School electric inside the gymnasium and left no doubt as to whether there was any love lost between the two fan bases.

From the get-go, it felt like Thursday was just going to be Midway’s day. The Lady Raiders stormed out to a 7-1 run before Clinton signaled for a timeout to try and staunch the bleeding. Not so, however. Midway continued to pour it on their rival, giving no quarter en route to a 25-11 first set rout.

Not much was different from the first set to the second. The Lady Horses could not sustain any momentum, while Midway seemingly capitalized on everything. Up 13-7, the Lady Raiders did not relent, marching on and snatching set number two, 25-15, putting themselves firmly in control of the contest.

Trailing two sets to none, Clinton was now in a must-win third set situation. Knowing this, the Lady Horses played much better and kept pace with Midway, even grabbing an 18-11 advantage before a Lady Raiders timeout was called to settle things down.

It would not be easy for Clinton to close out this frame as Midway stormed right back back into contention and to even take a one point lead. A straight sets sweep was not meant to be, however, with the Lady Dark Horses hanging on and taking the third set, 25-23.

Even with victory in tow, the Lady Horses still had a steep hill to climb out of, which did indeed prove to be too much to overcome. Midway clawed back from an early 5-0 Clinton run to take control of the frame and stormed away in convincing fashion to secure a 25-9 fourth set win.

With Midway’s win, Clinton’s conference title will have to wait for now. The loss is their first of conference play, dropping them to 8-1 in league play and 13-4 overall. Midway also has just one loss in conference play (to the Lady Dark Horses). The Lady Raiders are now 10-4 overall and 7-1 in league, effectively tied with their rivals atop the standings. This means that a tie-breaker is likely in store. After Thursday’s match, a coin toss determined that the tie-breaker would be hosted by Clinton. This is assuming that neither team is tripped up between now and then.

Next up for each squad are a pair of away matches. Clinton is set to travel to Red Springs on Monday while Midway will make the trek to West Bladen on Tuesday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]