Wildcats dial up big win

The Wildcats’ John Wilkes brings down a Bulldog runner. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Josiah McLaurin looks down field on a kickoff return. Later he had an 85-yard kickoff return. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Nate McLamb gets control of the ball after a reception and sprints down field for a 97-yard touchdown for Hobbton. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The Hobbton Wildcats spoiled Homecoming at Wake Christian in a Thursday night game this week, coming away with a 57-46 road win. Coming off a victory at Lakewood last week, the Bulldogs were ready to take a bite out of another Sampson County team, but Hobbton was having none of it.

The Wildcats had first chance at the ball and made good on the possession, marching 73 yards on the possession. Bobby Dial got the final call on the drive and scored on 10-yard run with 7:38 left in the first quarter. The PAT kick was wide and the score was 6-0.

The Bulldogs showed they were ready to play, coming right back at the Hobbton defense and scoring just a couple minutes later with 5:03 left in the first quarter. Their PAT attempt also came up empty, leaving the score tied at 6-all.

A couple of minutes later, the Wildcats jumped right back on top, again on a 73-yard drive capped by 15-yard run by Dial, to go up 12-6. The PAT kick was wide again and the score was 12-6, Hobbton.

With 2:30 left in the quarter, the Bulldogs were threatening again; however, Riley Brewington ended that threat with an interception on the 10-yard line and bringing the ball out to the 23-yard line. That drive came up empty as the Wildcats lost a fumble at the Bulldog 40-yard line with 12 ticks left on the clock in the first quarter.

On the next possessions, both teams traded punts before the Bulldogs hit pay dirt again with 7:59 left in the first half. The PAT attempt came up empty leaving the score tied again at 12-12.

The Wildcats started their next drive on their own 18-yard line. Josiah McLaurin capped off the possession, scoring from three yards out to put Hobbton back up 18-12. On the PAT attempt, McLaurin connected with Colby Weeks for the 2-point conversion, giving the Wildcats a 20-12 lead.

Wake Christian quickly answered the call when they scored with 1:05 left in the half. With the PAT kick, the score was 20-19.

Hobbton went three and out on their next possession and the Bulldogs turned the ball around but were stopped when they lost another interception. The half ended with the score sitting at 20-19, Hobbton.

Gaining inspiration from the halftime homecoming festivities, the Bulldogs came out strong, taking the lead for the first time, going up 26-20 with 8:53 left in the third quarter.

After the WCA score, Hobbton was on the move again when they lost the handle on the ball with Wake Christian recovering at the Wildcats 30-yard line. They turned that into a score to go up 32-20 on the Wildcats. The PAT kick attempt was blocked, leaving the score there for now.

Hobbton dug deep into their determination on the next possession and strung together a 65-yard drive that was capped by a 50-yard TD run by Dial. The PAT failed with 4:22 left in the third quarter, but Hobbton was back to within 32-26.

The Wildcats elected to try the onside kick on the kickoff. It bounced off the knees of a Bulldogs player and the Wildcats recovered the ball on the 50-yard line. With 1:50 left in the third quarter, Loden Bradshaw connected with McLaurin on a 5-yard pass. McLaurin caught another Bradshaw pass on the 2-point try and suddenly Hobbton was right back out front with a 34-32 Wildcats lead.

Beginning the fourth quarter, Wake Christian was throwing the ball again. Greysen Tart, however, picked off another Bulldogs pass attempt at the 12-yard line, ending a scoring opportunity. Hobbton looked like they had just widened the gap when Bradshaw hooked up with Nate McLamb on an 88-yard pass play for another score but the refs intervened as the play was brought back on a penalty. The Wildcats were backed up to the to three-yard line when Bradshaw and McLamb said “no problem.” They ran the same play again with McLamb breaking up the middle of the field and snagging Bradshaw’s aerial completing the 97-yard score. With the PAT kick successful, Hobbton was comfortably back on top 41-32.

The Bulldogs didn’t tuck their tails, however, as they came right back and scored on a 67-yard drive with 8:28 left in the game. The PAT attempt failed on a run but things were tight again with the score sitting at 41-38.

The Wildcats, though, quickly answered about a minute and a half later when Dial scored on a 5-yard run, capping off a 52-yard drive. McLaurin got the call on the PAT and easily slipped through the middle of the line to put Hobbton back up 49-38.

Wake Christian still was not out of the game when they scored again with 4:08 left. With the 2-point try successful on a pass play, the score was 49-46, Hobbton.

On the ensuing kickoff, McLaurin scooped up the ball and returned it 80 yards for another Wildcats score to go up 55-46. McLauring also got the call on the 2-point try and scampered into the end zone to make the score 57-46.

On Wake’s next possession, they lost the ball to a fumble on their 38-yard line with just over two minutes left on the clock. Hobbton picked up a couple of first downs on the ground and killed the clock to preserve their 57-46 victory.

Statistically, Bradshaw was 22 of 27 for 262 yards passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Receiving for Hobbton, Weeks caught seven passes for 45 yards, McLaurin eight for 93 yards and a touchdown, and McLamb four completions for 106 and one touchdown.

In the rushing game, Dial carried 35 times for 265 yards and three touchdown and McLaurin had two for 19 yards and one touchdown and Bradshaw carried four times for 20 yards.

The Wildcats are now 2-5 overall and 0-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They will be back in action on Friday against Lakewood.

