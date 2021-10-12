Leopards snap losing streak

A host of Leopards defenders brings down the Rebels ball-carrier on Friday night. Trey White catches a touchdown pass during Friday’s win against North Duplin. Zhymir Powell scampers into the end zone for a score in Friday’s win against North Duplin.

The Lakewood Leopards clawed their way back into the win column on Friday night, picking up a 28-21 victory over the visiting North Duplin Rebels in Carolina 1A Conference play. The win ends a 4-game skid for the Leopards, who were in desperate need for a win with just two games left in the regular season.

Lakewood’s Trey White got things going right off the bat. With the Leopards set to receive the opening kickoff, the senior athlete took said kickoff and rumbled 97 yards for the first score of the game. The point after try was unsuccessful, but with just 13 seconds gone off the clock, Lakewood lead 6-0.

The two teams froze at that score as possession swung back and forth but ultimately, the first quarter ended with Lakewood still out front at 6-0.

By the start of the second quarter, North Duplin was threatening. With 11:58 on the clock, Rebels quarterback Luke Kelly called his own number and bobbed and weaved up the field and was in for the score on a 20-yard run. North Duplin chipped the PAT through and took the lead at 7-6 with lots of time left go before the half.

There wasn’t a ton of action, however, as the second quarter mirrored that of first. The teams generated some offense, there just wasn’t much happening on the scoreboard. With 3:59 left in the first half, perhaps the biggest play of the game was made by Lakewood’s Dalton Nunnery when he came up with an interception to put his offense back on the field. This seemed to jolt the Leopards offense, who took the ball the other way and found the end zone to reclaim the lead. With 22.1 left in the half, Zhymir Powell connected with White on a 20-yard touchdown pass as White stood wide open in the left corner of the end zone. Bobby Henry converted the 2-point try on a run and at the half, Lakewood led 14-7.

When play resumed in the third quarter, the action picked up. North Duplin drew first blood in the second half, marching 67 yards just over two minutes to make things interesting. It was Kelly once again who scored on a 10-yard run to draw within 14-13. The PAT was no good, missing to the left, and with 9:46 on the clock, Lakewood lead 14-13.

The Leopards responded to this score on the next drive, which wiped a little over five minutes off the clock. Moving the ball down the field, Powell capped off the drive on a 5-yard run to re-extend their lead. Then, Lakewood kicked the PAT through to push things a little further, leading 21-13 with 4:39 on the clock in the third quarter.

North Duplin, however, was going to go away quietly.

With the action now in the fourth quarter, Kelly again was responsible for the Rebels score on another run. North Duplin also converted the 2-point try, and with 9:11 left in the game, the score was tied at 21-21.

Lakewood, though, answered the call. A big play from Powell to Henry was the result of another Lakewood score on the ensuing drive and the Leopards jumped right back out front just a couple minutes later. Another successful PAT was stuck through the uprights, and with 6:48 left to play, Lakewood was back out front at 28-21.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Leopards pulled off an unexpected squib kick. They recovered the ball at the North Duplin 40-yard line, but, unfortunately for them, couldn’t quite put the game away, going three-and-out.

North Duplin took over and went the other way but the Rebels just couldn’t make any more magic happen. With 2:04 left in the game, Lakewood thwarted a 4th-down play and took over on the Rebels 43-yard line. Lakewood was able to run out the clock and ice their 28-21 victory.

After the game, Lakewood head coach Barrett Sloan enjoyed the celebration with his team.

“I’m proud of you all,’ he said. “I’m of the way you battled through adversity over and over and over.” Sloan also noted in the postgame that Nunnery had just had his father’s funeral earlier in the day and Sloan acknowledged that he couldn’t me any prouder of Nunnery playing in the game and making perhaps the biggest play of the game.

“That’s a young man I won’t ever forget,” Sloan said. “I won’t ever forget this night. He came out here and made a big-time interception after burying his dad. Just unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

“I’m just so proud of all of my boys for working hard and not giving in when it would have been very easy to give in. I’m so happy right now and am proud of the adversity they have overcome,” Sloan concluded.

Lakewood is now 3-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play. With only four teams participating in Carolina 1A Football, the Leopards have just two games remaining. First, they’ll travel to Hobbton on Friday and will conclude the regular season against Rosewood on Oct. 29.

Game times are 7 p.m.

