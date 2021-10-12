George Williams Invitational earns high marks

Senior Division winners Hunter Grove and David Glabliki of Cary with GWI Tournament Director Tim Pope Super Senior Division winners John Harshbarger and Jack Hooks of Wilmington. Hooks has played golf with George Williams for nearly 50 years. George Williams lifelong friend Tommy Tucker hit the ceremonial first tee shot to open the tournament.

When the Coharie Two-Man Best Ball Invitational was resurrected two years ago, the tournament was renamed the George Williams Four-Ball Invitational. This was fitting because of George’s stellar golf career as well as his many years of membership and support of the Coharie Country Club. Even more fitting is that this year’s championship was won by two, young local golfers.

The tournament was held the weekend of Sept. 25-26. Local golf players Hayden Lanier and Reid Darden carded scores of 64 and 67 to total a 131 and come away with a five-shot victory over two other well-known local golfers, Chandler Perry and Evan Johnson.

“This means so much to me,” Lanier commented. “Ever since I started playing golf I admired Mr. George. I admired the way he played, how hard he continued to practice, the way he carried himself.” Darden added; “This means a lot. I’ve played here in junior tournaments like TYGA, high school events, and club tournaments, and this is my first win here. To think it’s named after Mr. George is really special.”

The winners of the Senior Division were David Glabicki and Hunter Grove, both of Cary, with scores of 68 on both days for a total of 136. Finishing second only one shot behind were Bill Nance of Clinton and Jack Nance of Pinehurst. Jack Hooks and John Harshberger, both of Wilmington, won the Super Senior Division with scores of 69 on both days to total 138.

Bill Dunlap and Randy Wiggins of Clinton finished second at three shots back. The success of local golfers belies the fact that elite players from as far away as High Point and Charlotte joined this year’s field.

“Through word of mouth and the assistance of the CGA, the tournament will continue to grow and attract even more players as an event to play,” Tournament Director Tim Pope said.

As for the course, Pope received input as to how enjoyable it was to play a classical course set up in a challenging, yet fair manner. One player commented that the course was reminiscent of Camden Country Club. Another compared it to Benvenue Country Club; still another to Highland Country Club. All three are highly-regarded Donald Ross designs that regularly host CGA Championships and USGA qualifiers.

While George himself was not quite up to attending this year’s event, he still reviewed with great interest the list of competitors, the locations of the holes, and the tournament’s rules sheet. He also directed that his daughter Venetia present trophies, courtesy of Gary Wayne Hall and Sessoms’ Jewelry, and interact with players both days, expressing his appreciation for playing in the event. All in all, it was indeed a fitting weekend.

“It was an outstanding event that attracted elite amateur golfers from all over North Carolina,” Pope concluded.

