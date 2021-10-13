Fall soccer comes to a close

The Clinton Recreation Department partnered with Sampson County Soccer Club ended their fall soccer season earlier this month at Royal Lane Park. Multiple teams of all ages ranging from ages 4-12 participated in fall soccer. According to Sampson County Soccer Club officials, the young players had a blast and learned more about the game of soccer throughout the course of the season. A new season will kick off again in the spring. For more information about programs for youth soccer, visit www.sampsoncountysoccer.com or visit the Sampson County Soccer Facebook page.

