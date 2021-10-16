Lady Wildcats triumph over Union.

Union’s Aryonia Spearman returns the ball.

The Hobbton High School volleyball team took on the Union Spartans this past week and came away with a 3-0 straight set win.

The first game was close until the score reached 10 points. Then, the Lady Wildcats took over from there and dominated the Lady Spartans, coming away with a 25-15 win. The second game was much closer but Hobbton still came away with the win, taking the second set 25-22. In the last game, it was much like the first set with Hobbton winning 25-15.

“We just played more consistent than usual,” commented Hobbton coach Russell Jones. “We made some plays when we needed to. That was the big difference.”

Later in the week, the Lady Wildcats hosted North Duplin Thursday night, celebrating Senior Night. Unfortunately for Hobbton, the Lady Rebels played spoiler, grabbing a 3-1 win.

For now, the regular season is concluded for the Lady Wildcats.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]