Busy week doesn’t hender hot Clinton

Clinton defender Jorge Llamas, No. 3, battles to turn back a first half Panther scoring threat. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Tyler Reeves, No. 4, goes high to trap the ball near midfield early in the second half of Clitnon’s 1-0 win over East Duplin. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Connor Johnson, No. 13, fends off a late game Panther scoring attempt to help preserve a hard fought non-conference victory. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

Hard fought, close matches all throughout the week provided some adversity and tested the depth of a Clinton varsity soccer team that remains on a hot streak dating back to August.

Needing overtime to vanquish St. Paul’s on Wednesday and a late second half goal to secure a senior night win on Thursday, the Dark Horses moved a few steps closer to clinching a conference championship.

vs St. Paul’s

The Horses were faced with something on Wednesday that they had not done a lot of lately: playing from behind. St. Paul’s jumped on Clinton early to take a one score lead that was durable all the way to halftime.

There was no way the Horses were going down without a fight, however. In the second half, the Bulldogs knocked one more in, but Clinton got on the scoreboard twice themselves behind the feet of Walker Spell and senior Will Harris.

Knotted at 2-2 after eighty minutes, an overtime period was needed to determine thee winner. Austin Spell played OT hero for the Dark Horses with his goal to give Clinton their first lead of the ballgame, which proved to be the game winner.

“I thought in the first half we played very ‘blah,’” head coach Brad Spell said. “But, I do have to give the team a lot of credit. They played much better in the second half and came back from 0-1 and 1-2.”

“This was a good win against a team in what I consider the toughest conference in 2A.”

vs East Duplin

If Wednesday night’s overtime come from behind win was not thrilling enough, Thursday’s tilt against East Duplin provided plenty of anxiety on Senior Night for the Dark Horses.

Opportunities to score were few and far between all throughout the first half for both sides. By the end of the first half, the Dark Horses had just two shots on goal, compared to three for the visiting Panthers.

The scoreless deadlock persisted on well into the second half. That was until the 75th minute. A pile up at the goal left much of the area unguarded for Tyler Reeves, who took advantage and knocked it in from just a few feet out.

From there, East Duplin was unable to respond in the final five minutes and Clinton’s 1-nil victory was sealed.

After the game, Spell noted how tough the week had been.

“We’ve played overtime on Monday, overtime on Tuesday, so we were a bit concerned about whether our legs would be there and such.”

Spell continued, “I thought we out possessed them and out played them, but you still have to put the ball in the net and we just couldn’t quite do that early on. That really kept East Duplin alive and they had some scary opportunities to score themselves.”

Also being senior night, Spell remarked on the impact of his 14 seniors: “We have 14 seniors and all of them got to play tonight which was big. I thought they did really well.”

The Dark Horses will be back out on the pitch on Monday against rival Midway, when Clinton will have a chance to win their conference championship on the Raiders home field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

