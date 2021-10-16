Lady Raiders survive scare

McKenzie Williams gets a dig in Wednesday’s pink out game. Cade Hewlett | Sampson Independent

Thursday night was senior night in Raider Country for the Midway Volleyball squad. Having played three games in as many days, the Lady Eagles gave the Lady Raiders all they wanted but in the end Midway pulled out the 3-2 win in five sets.

The first set saw the Lady Raiders start out slow and the Lady Eagles get up 23-14. From there, thouh, Midway fought back and and mounted a 10-0 run to take the lead 24-23. East Bladen got the next to points to make it 25-24 but Midway tied it back up at 25-all. The Lady Eagles, though, secured the final two points to win the first set 27-25.

The second set was back and forth and close just like the first set was until it was an 18-14 Midway advantage. From there, the Lady Raiders fired on a 7-0 run to win the second set 25-14.

The third set saw Midway start 10-4 run and never look back as they went up 2-1 after winning the third set 25-6.

In stark contrast from the third set, the fourth set belonged to the Lady Eagles after they started on a 12-5 run. Midway got to within three at 16-13, but East Bladen responded with 5-0 run and went on to win the set 25-19 to force a fifth set winner-take-all.

The fifth set saw the two teams trade points until 3-3. After that, Midway opened some space with 4-0 run to make it 7-3. The teams again traded scores, making it 8-4. The Lady Eagles mounted a small run to make it 8-6. Again, the teams would trade points until it was 10-8 before Midway hit three straight to make it 13-8. East Bladen fired right back with a three to nothing run of their own to make it 13-11 and force a Midway timeout. Out of the break, the Lady Raiders finished things off on back-to-back scores to win the fifth set 15-11.

“Senior Night – a lot of emotions. A lot of running around trying to get things ready and organized. Third game in three days this week. Our hits were out, and our blocking was way off tonight,” stated Midway head coach Susan Clark.

“East Bladen is a very good defensive team. They were great the first time we played them, and they have figured out how to convert offensively. We were just flatfooted tonight but my girls fought hard and found a way to win so I am proud of them for that,” Clark concluded.

Statistically the Raiders were led by McKenzie Williams with 40 Digs. Morgan Naylor had 26 assists. Morgan Hall had 11 kills and two blocks and Leah Brannon had 11 kills.

Additonally, Blair Baggett had eight kills. Morgan Williams had seven kills. Alyssa Hargrove had four kills and one block and Isabella Barefoot had one dig.

Red Springs

Wednesday was the annual pink out game for Midway. The Lady Raiders dominated this game, winning 3-0. The first set, Midway started out hot and never looked backed, winning 25-8.

The second set was more of the same as Midway continued to dominate, winning 25-10. The third set was just like the previous two, seeing the Lady Raiders winning again, 25-9.

Statistically Midway was led by McKenzie Williams with nine digs. Jaycie Byrd and Morgan Naylor had seven assists apiece. Morgan Hall had five kills and one block. Rylie Williams had four kills and one dig. Morgan Williams had four kills. Isabella Barefoot had three kills. Leah Brannon had two kills. Alyssa Hargrove had two blocks and Blair Baggett had one kill.

With the two wins, Midway improves to 13-4 overall and 10-1 in conference play. They will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Fairmont. Gametime set for 6 p.m.

