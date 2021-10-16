Hobbton takes down Neuse Charter, Lakewood for 2-straight wins

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer had a pair of games this past week, squaring off against a pair of Carolina 1A Conference foes. First, Hobbton hosted Neuse Charter Monday afternoon and came away with a 4-1 victory. Then, they repeated that effort on Wednesday, picking up a win at Lakewood. The wins boosted the Wildcats to a 7-4-3 overall season with a 4-1-2 conference record.

Scoring for the Wildcats against Neuse Charter were Mario Galeano and Henry Garcia each with two goals. Garcia was credited with two assists, Galeano and Oscar Acevedo had one assist each.

Neuse Charter got their goal early in the first half.

“We started the game off flat,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “That’s why they got an early lead. We just couldn’t find our feet the first half. We talked about some stuff we needed to do better at half time. We started the second half the way I wanted us to start the game. Once we scored to tie the game, we took control of the game. Games like these only make you better because you have to handle different situations. We just need to do better about playing a full game and not just in waves. I’m happy with how my boys handle adversity.”

For Wednesday’s game at Lakewood, scoring stats weren’t fully available for Hobbton. Lakewood, meanwhile, had one goal scored by David Hernandez with Christian Espinoza being credited with the assist.

Lakewood’s current record is 7-8-1 and 4-4 in league play. The Leopards are scheduled for their final two games of the regular season next week. First, traveling to Neuse Charter on Monday followed by their final home game on Wednesday against Rosewood. Hobbton is also in action on Monday and Wednesda with both being home games against Union then North Duplin.

All game times are 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@www.clintonnc.com.