Lakewood topples rival Hobbton

Josiah McLaurin gets brought down by a Lakewood defender. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Nate McLamb sprints toward the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown run. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Chris Carr looks for an opening to cut up field. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Zhymir Powell is pulled down by Garrett Britt on one of his rushes. He had 297 yards for the night. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

In a battle of the Cats of Sampson County, the Hobbton Wildcats and the Lakewood Leopards squared off Friday night in a cross county rivalry at Hobbton. This time around, it was the Leopards who came out of the tussle with a 42-28 win.

Hobbton had a first chance, but were unable to move the ball and turned it over on downs.

Lakewood turned things around, starting their drive on the Wildcats 47-yard line. They quickly turned that in to a score on a 12-yard run by quarterback Zhymir Powell with 8:12 left in the first quarter. The PAT was blocked by the Wildcats, leaving the score at 6-0 in favor of the Leopards.

Hobbton came up short again on their next possession, turning the ball over to the Leopards at their 31-yard line. Lakewood proceeded down the field and found success in scoring again on a 15-yard run by Trey White. The 2-point conversion was good on a pass from Powell to Bobby Henry and the Leopards had a 14-0 lead with 4:26 left in the first quarter.

Hobbton finally got their offense in gear on the next possession. Starting at the 44-yard line, Loden Bradshaw unloaded a 56-yard bomb caught by Nate McLamb to put the Wildcats on the board. Whyzavion Monk kicked the PAT to make the score 14-7.

On the next couple of possessions, the defensive units kicked in and the teams traded possessions. The Wildcats, though, started a drive on the 26-yard line that ended in a score on a pass from Bradshaw to Colby Weeks. Monk’s PAT tied the score at 14-all with 1:19 left in the half.

The Leopards, though, weren’t done. They started their next drive at the 39-yard line and with 6.9 seconds left in the half, Chris Carr scored on a 9-yard run to put Lakewood up 20-14. With the PAT kick, the Leopards ended the first half with a 21-14 lead.

Lakewood started the second half on their 36-yard line. Powell tallied again, this time on a 68-yard scamper on third down, to extend the Leopards lead. The score, after the PAT kick, was 28-14, Lakewoos with 10:59 left in the third quarter.

Hobbton turned the ball around, starting at their 47-yard line. This drive bore no fruit as they came up short, turning the ball over on downs. Lakewood started at their 34-yard line, but that drive ended with a turn over as Jax Williams picked off Powell, giving the Wildcats the ball at the 49-yard line.

With 6:05 left in the third quarter, McLamb scored for Hobbton on a 10-yard run and Monk’s PAT made it a one touchdown game at 28-21.

Fifty-four seconds into the fourth quarter, Powell scored again for the Leopards on a 35-yard run up the middle, re-extending the Lakewood lead. With the PAT kick up and good, the Leopards had a 35-21 lead on the Wildcats.

Hobbton, though, kept right on kicking. They responded and scored again with 8:21 left in the game on a 27-yard pass from Bradshaw to Weeks. Monk’s PAT kick made it 35-28 as the pursuit continued.

The Leopards still weren’t finished with the Wildcats, though. Lakewood put together a 59-yard drive that was once again capped by Powell on an 11-yard run with 2:09 left in the game. With the PAT, the margin was 42-28 with time running out.

Hobbton’s next possession ended abruptly, and essentially ended the game, when White picked off a Bradshaw pass. The Leopards managed to kill the clock, ending the game with a 42-28 win.

Lakewood had 448 yards rushing and five yards passing for 453 total yards. Powell had the bulk of that with 25 carries for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Carr carried 13 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns and Bobby Henry had 12 carries for 55 yards. Powell was one for four passing for five yards and lost one interception.

For the Wildcats, Bradshaw was 22 of 27 for 264 yards, four touchdowns with one interception. Weeks had three receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns, McLamb had three for 70 yards and two touchdowns, McLaurin had 15 for 113 yards and Dial had one for six yards. Rushing, Dial had 11 carries for 58 yards, McLaurin had one rush for 18 yards and Bradshaw had eight for 30 yards.

“First off, I love Joe Salas,” commented Lakewood coach Barrett Sloan. “I love what he does. He has done a good job for Hobbton. It’s alway fun battling against his teams. He’s a good football coach. They are well coached. My hat’s off to him. He’s been a mentor for me. I really appreciate everything he’s done.

“Overall I’m very proud of our kids. They showed up to work this week. They took the ‘chip on the shoulder’ mentality coming out slow. We lost Collin and we lost a little momentum. Zhymir (Powell) stepped up and has done an outstanding job. He had 297 yards on the ground tonight and that’s almost unbelievable. That’s the most I’ve had in a long time and I’m very proud of him. I’m proud of the offensive line. I had some freshmen step up tonight that played some key rolls. We’ve got next Friday off but in two weeks we play for the big one at the house, the conference championship, against Rosewood. I hope the boys will come to work because I know they are a good football team,” Sloan concluded

“They played a heck of a game. Barrett has them rolling,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We had three things that caught us. We started slow on offense and had trouble with outside contain and we had to play some backups in key situations and they weren’t quite ready to roll. That means we have to coach them better in practice. But, congratulations to Barrett. Those cats played great tonight.”

With their victory, Lakewood is now 4-5 overall and 2-0 in league play. As Sloan said, the Leopards are off this week and will conclude the regular season next Friday against Rosewood.

Meanwhile, Hobbton is now 2-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play. They will also conclude the regular season next Friday on the road at North Duplin.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]