Lady Horses see growth, improvement

1A/2A East Regionals: Coach Gray, Ava Williford, Kenzy Yang, Coach Yang Courtesy Photos | Grace Ho Pictured, from left: Sofia Fleury, Kenzy Yang, Ava Williford, Caroline Holland, Kamryn Worley, Charlotte Leak, Avery Evans Courtesy Photos | Grace Ho

After the 2019 first-ever Clinton High School Girls golf season, 2020 was largely lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dark Horse girls played an abbreviated season in the Spring of 2021 with Kenzy Yang having the lowest three match total of 152 and Sofia Fleury earning MVP for most team points scored over the course of six matches.

The Spring 2021 team also included Meagan Byrd, Avery Evans, Carrington Dirks and Charlotte Leak with Kenzy and Avery playing two sports in the spring (soccer and softball respectively).

This fall was a full season lead by head coach Eddie Gray. The team grew to seven players, including: Avery Evans (Junior); Charlotte Leak (Junior); Sofia Fleury (Sophomore); Caroline Holland (Sophomore); Ava Williford (Sophomore); Kamryn Worley (Sophomore); and Kenzy Yang (Sophomore).

All steadily improved throughout the season. During the regular season maximum score on a hole is double par. At East Regional Championship players played until the ball is holed out with no maximum score per hole. Yang and Williford qualified for their first ever East Regional Championship appearances, finishing 31st and 34th out of a field of 45 players from the eastern pool of over 125 high school golfers in high school 1A/2A league.

