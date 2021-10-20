Unbeaten CHS tennis preps for postseason

The CHS Women’s Tennis Team celebrates Senior Night at the last home game on Sept. 28. Front row: Haley Carter, Melina Matthews, Zoey Brewer, Emily Baggett, Lauren Naylor, and Kate Randleman. Back row: Ainsley Parker, Bridget Casttillo, Perla Villagran, Tim Ameen, Karen Randleman, Head Coach Ginger Rivenbark, Kensley Puryear, Lensey Cabral, Emily Edgerton, and Rylee Blackmon. Not pictured: Lilly Williams.

The Clinton Dark Horses women’s tennis team celebrated Senior Night at their last home game on Sept. 28. Following that, Clinton completed its schedule with four more away matches to finish regular season play with a perfect record of 20-0, winning all of their conference matches and several matches against opponents outside the conference.

The team is coached by Ginger Rivenbark, with assistance from Karen Randleman and Tim Ameen.

After winning the Southeastern Athletic 2A Conference Championship, the six senior players competed at East Bladen High School on Oct. 12-13 for individual advancement to the Regional Tournament in Graham and Burlington on Oct. 22-23.

All six seniors qualified for regional playoffs. Singles qualifiers are Zoey Brewer and Melina Matthews, seeded first and third, respectively, and doubles qualifiers are partners Lauren Naylor/ Emily Baggett and Kate Randleman/ Haley Carter, seeded first and second, respectively.

The team also includes underclassmen Kensley Puryear, Bridget Casttillo, Perla Villagran, Rylee Blackmon, Ainsley Parker, Lilly Williams, Lensey Cabral, and Emily Edgerton.

