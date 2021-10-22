Horses surge past Red Springs

Dark Horse quarterback, Blake Smith breaks the plane of the goal line with the ball outstretched for a second quarter touchdown. Clinton offensive tackle, Theo Bennett, capitalizes on a rare opportunity to showcase his skills at running back as he bulls his way into the end zone for six late in the first half. Jymiek Sampson and Jakarrion Kenan combine with a herd of Dark Horse defenders to bring down a Red Springs ball carrier for a loss late in the game.

Clinton Football had a busy week this past week when they took part in a pair of SAC-7 football games. First on Tuesday, the Dark Horses made quick work of the visiting Red Spring Red Devils, putting them far in the rearview mirror fairly early in the game. By halftime, the scoring margin had already brought about the mercy-rule running clock as the final score hit 49-0.

Blake Smith and Jakwan Wilson got the scoring started when Smith hit Wilson on a 7-yard pass play with 8:32 on the clock in the first quarter. Clinton was unsuccessful on the 2-point conversion attempt and the lead was 6-0.

The Dark Horses picked up a big special teams defensive play on the ensuing drive after forcing a punt. With Red Springs lined up to punt the ball away, the Dark Horses blocked the kick. Alex Evan’s was credited with the block and Jerry Boykin scampered two yards for the score to add six more points. After the 2-point try failed, Clinton lead 12-0 with 7:08 left in the opening quarter.

Things settled down from there, but the Dark Horses quickly tallied again to kick off second-quarter action. Smith and Evans hooked up this time, converting on a 51-yard touchdown strike. Another empty 2-point try was the next play, but Clinton was building their lead, leading 18-0 with 11:50 left in the half.

This was only the beginning for the quarter as the Dark Horses surged in the second. The next score was Smith hooking up with Patrick Morrisey on a 50-yard touchdown pass. This time, Clinton converted the 2-point try and the lead was now 26-0.

The next drive yielded more points with Smith switching things up a tad and scoring on the ground. The senior QB scampered 15 yards for the score, finding the end zone with 5:28 left in the half. The 2-point try was converted on a run by Onias Robinson and the lead was opened up to 34-0.

Just before the half, Clinton cracked the scoreboard one more time, this time by way of Theo Bennett. Bennett scored the touchdown and the 2-point conversion to hit 42-0 at the break.

With the clock on cruise control in the second half, the Dark Horses would get just one more touchdown on the game. With the primary starters off the field, JV quarterback Dawson Smith handed the ball off to Robinson, who ran it 27 yards for the game’s final score. After the PAT, Clinton led 49-0 with 6:50 left in the third.

That score held the remainder of the way as Clinton improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

The Dark Horses didn’t have much time for rest as they turned right around and hit the road to West Bladen on Friday, continuing league play. Up next for Clinton was Senior Night where the regular season finale is scheduled for Friday at Clinton as the Dark Horses take on East Bladen.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]