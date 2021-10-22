Harrells Christian eliminated in round 2

Harrells Christian Academy soccer opened what they hope to be a deep playoff run at home on Tuesday against Northwood Temple. Despite a six-game skid going in, the Crusaders recaptured some of their early season success to rout Northwood, 7-2, before falling to Neuse Academy in a second round match.

The Crusaders kicked off the game on a high note. Before reaching even the midpoint of the first half, a combined three goals had already been tallied. David Paz unknotted a 1-1 tie for the Crusaders shortly after the 15th minute.

While scoring came hot and heavy to start, offense for both squads dissipated throughout the remainder of the first to settle a 2-1 Harrells lead at intermission.

Coming out of the break, Harrells returned to the fast scoring that was seen earlier in the game. Four minutes in, Channing Jackson found himself an opening and capitalized to lift Harrells ahead of Northwood, 3-1. Jackson’s score was just the first of six Crusader goals, turning what was a competitive match into a blowout.

Heinze Mondragon recorded two of those goals, while Daughtry Jackson got in on the scoring action with just three ticks left in the game.

Tuesday’s win was Harrell Christian Academy’s first ever home victory in the NCISAA state playoffs. This is a remarkable turnaround for a program that had won just two games combined in the past two seasons.

Moving on into the second round, Harrells was paired with Neuse Christian Academy. The Crusaders put up a tough fight on the road against the Lions, but fell 2-0.

Harrells wrapped up the 2021 campaign with a 10-9 mark.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]