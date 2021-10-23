Leopards shut out on Senior Night

David Hernandez battles a Rosewood player to possess a throw-in.

Wednesday night was Senior Night for the Lakewood Leopards soccer squad. Wrapping up regular season play on home turf, the Leopards hosted conference foe Rosewood to also wrap up Carolina 1A Conference play. The finale wasn’t kind for Lakewood as the Eagles secured a 4-0 victory.

Rosewood picked up a pair of goals in each half to achieve their four-goal tally.

Leading 1-0 in the first, the Eagles took advantage of a corner kick with 29:14 left in the half to go up 2-0.

The remainder of the half was mainly a back-and-forth game of swap of neither team really mustered up legitimate scoring opportunities.

The second half mirrored that of the first. Nearly halfway through the second, another corner kick for Rosewood produced another goal. With 20:24 on the clock, this tally made it 3-0.

The Eagles punched one final goal in with 6:02 left to play, making it 4-0 as Rosewood spoiled Senior Night.

Celebrating Senior Night for the Leopards were David Hernandez, Elmer Najera, Edwin Acosta, Jesu Neri-Espinoza, and Daniel Rapalo.

With the win, Rosewood is now officially Carolina 1A Conference Champions with a 16-0-2 overall record and 10-0 Conference record. Lakewood finishes the regular season 9-8-1 overall and 6-4 in league play.

