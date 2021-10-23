Midway beats Clinton, claims title

Midway’s Jaycie Byrd sets the ball for a teammate during the second set. Raider Senior Rylie Williams fires a third-set spike as Clinton’s Abigail Batchelor and McKenzie Pope prepare to block the shot. Clinton’s Sydney Pennell and Sophia Jackson make sure they dig a third-set shot to keep the volley alive.

Wednesday night saw two old rivals in the Clinton Lady Dark Horses and the Midway Lady Raiders square off for the third time this volleyball season. Unfolding in front of a big crowd, comprised of dueling student sections, a jam-packed gym and an electric atmosphere set the scene. This final game was for the title of outright SAC-7 Conference Champion.

The two teams split their regular season meetings, proving to be the only conference losses either team would suffer. With the stage set for Wednesday’s battle, it was the Lady Raiders who left no doubt as to who should get the conference’s top seed heading towards playoffs. Midway took Clinton for a ride as the Lady Raiders cruised to a 3-0 victory, winning in straight sets 25-16, 25-14, and 25-12.

Midway started out hot, hitting on an 8-2 run to force an early Clinton timeout. Out of the break, the teams went back and forth before the Lady Dark Horses cut the score to 13-11, forcing a Midway timeout. The teams continued to battle back and forth until it was 17-14 in favor of Midway. From there, it was all Lady Raiders as they mounted a 7-0 run to go up 24-14. Clinton secured the next two points, but Midway got the next point to close out the first set 25-16.

The Lady Raiders would start the second set just like the first. They started this set on a 7-1 run, causing another early Clinton timeout. Out of the timeout, it was more of the same as the Midway climbed out to a 17-6 advantage, causing another LDH timeout. Out of this timeout, Clinton couldn’t contain Midway as the Lady Raiders would win the second set 25-14, going up 2-0.

The third set started out back and forth until the score was 3-2, Midway. The Lady Raiders hit another 6-0 run to go up 9-2, continuing the pattern of early-set Clinton timeouts. Out of the break, Midway continued their run up to 12-2. They continued hitting on a few more runs during the set as the Lady Dark Horses just could not get any traction. In the end, the Lady Raiders sailed off into the sunset, winning the third set 25-12 to seal the victory. With this, the excitement of the crowd spilled on to the court as the Midway student section rushed to join the players to celebrate their victory.

“The girls played with so much heart tonight. The crowd fueled their adrenaline, and they absolutely gave 110% effort all night,” stated Midway head coach Susan Clark. “They get so worked up over errors during games and so we have focused on moving on to the next play and being mentally tough. They were excited about the crowd and extremely pumped to play tonight.”

“This game will help us mentally as we move into playoffs. I hope they carry this excitement and drive as we head into the first round. I would love to have this same crowd and excitement for every game.” Clark concluded

With the regular season concluded, the official playoff brackets were released on Thursday. Midway secured the fifth overall seed and welcomed in the Lady Panthers of North Johnston on Friday afternoon. The Lady Dark Horses were set to host Nash Central on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]