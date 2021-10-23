Late-game heroics lift Hobbton

Bobby Dial is pushed to the sideline by a Saint defender. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Colby Weeks looks for running room after a Loden Bradshaw pass. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Julian Avilez, Colby Weeks, and a pack of Wildcats bring down the big Saints ball carrier, Rion Roseborough. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Josiah McLaurin gets through a hole for yardage. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Hobbton High School picked up a late-season game on Friday night, taking on John Paul II Catholic School out of Greenville in some non-conference football action. The Saints entered the contest with a 7-1 overall record and were looking for more in a tangle with the Wildcats. Hobbton, though, was having none of it.

The Wildcats came out inspired and built a modest lead. They then staved off a late-game rally from the visitors, and staked a 43-37 victory to snap a long losing streak.

Hobbton received the opening kickoff and after possessing the pooch kick, took control just inside their side of the 50-yard line. The Wildcats offense went right to work, marching their way inside the John Paul II 25-yard line in just three plays. With 10:48 on the clock, Bobby Dial finished off the drive with a 12-yard carry up the middle for the first score of the game. The PAT was good and the Wildcats led, 7-0.

The Saints kicked off their opening drive on the 25-yard line and wasted no time in their efforts to counter Hobbton’s quick score. Utilizing their ground attack, John Paul II ran right into the teeth of the Wildcats defense. They got tripped up, however, as they pushed deeper into Hobbton territory. With about 6:00 on the clock, the Saints were unable to overcome a long third down and turned the ball over on fourth down at the Hobbton 21-yard line.

This next Wildcats drive once again kicked into overdrive as they marched the other direction. Mixing up their variety of attacks, Dial and Colby Weeks were slicing and dicing the Saints defense. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, however, Dial coughed the ball up just outside the goal line and, though the ball never appeared to be recovered by the Saints, the referees ruled that John Paul II did in fact recover the fumble at the 1-yard line, where the Saints took over.

At the end of the first quarter, Hobbton lead 7-0 as John Paul II was lined up on second down at the 45-yard line.

With the game now in the second quarter, a big pass play by the Saints quickly moved them from midfield down to the Hobbton 3-yard line. And, with 10:33 on the clock, quarterback Brody Mitchell rode his linemen up the middle on a sneak and crossed the threshold for the score. The PAT was converted, and the score was tied 7-7.

Hobbton once again got their offense cranking on the ensuing drive. A common combination of Bradshaw to Josiah McLaurin helped the Wildcats eat up yards and with 8:19 on the clock, Dial punched it in from five yards out as Hobbton reclaimed the lead. Dial also converted the 2-point conversion, putting the tally at 15-7.

After the Wildcats attempted an onside kick, the Saints lined up on offense at midfield. A substitution infraction on first down pushed the Saints back, putting them facing long yards to the line to gain. They were not able to overcome the penalty, going three and out to forced to punt.

On the Wildcats second second play from scrimmage, Bradshaw and McLaurin connected on a 65-yard touchdown play, extending the Hobbton lead. The PAT split the uprights and with 5:48 left in the half, the Wildcats lead 22-7.

John Paul II was in no hurry to stop the bleeding. They contently continued to run the ball, picking up minimal yardage with each play. That quickly changed, though, just a couple plays later. After converting fourth down on a long run play by Saints big man Rion Roseborough, who stands 6’2”, 298 pounds, it was Keiveon Moore busting through the line on a 35-yard touchdown run. Roseborough converted the 2-point try, bringing the tally to 22-15 with 1:42 to play in the half.

Hobbton, though, never batted an eye. They strapped in and did it all over again, utilizing their air raid to advance down field. With 19.0 on the clock, Bradshaw and McLaurin paired up again on an 11-yard touchdown to re-extend the Wildcats lead. An initial 2-point conversion was waived off due to a penalty and the ensuing PAT instead made it 29-15.

That score proved to be the halftime margin with John Paul II set to receive the opening kickoff in the second half.

After possessing the kickoff, they started their drive around the 35-yard line. Not much changed game-plan wise for the Saints out of the break. It was still handoffs up the middle consuming minimal yards. With 8:00 on the clock, John Paul II was facing a modest fourth down. On yet another run-play up the middle, Junior Avilez and Jackson Bizzell hit the ball-carrier in the backfield and the Hobbton defense was off the field with the stop.

The Wildcats offense took the field on their own 34-yard line and went right to work. Two plays later, they had crossed midfield looking for more. A personal foul penalty against Hobbton, though, stymied a drive headed towards points as the Wildcats turned the ball over on towns at the Saints 30-yard line.

The third quarter clock was moving quickly but a 70-yard touchdown pass play brought things to a stop. With 2:50 on the clock in the third quarter, the Saints had cut into the deficit but the 2-point conversion really tightened things up at 29-23.

After a good kickoff return by Dial, the Wildcats were in Saints territory at the 48-yard line. Hobbton was marching when they were faced with third down at the 20-yard line. Bradshaw took an option around the right side, and looked to option the ball just before contact, but his toss didn’t have enough juice behind it and it hit the ground. John Paul II fell on the loose ball for the recovery and their offense was back on the field.

At the end of the third quarter, Hobbton was clinging to their 29-23 lead, but the Saints were driving at the Wildcats 35-yard line. With 9:31 left in the game, John Paul II completed the comeback, punching it in on third and goal to tie the game. An extra point stood between them and their first lead of the game, but, Hobbton came up big as Jared Stone got through and blocked the PAT, leaving the score all tied up at 29-29.

Following the kickoff, the Wildcats began their drive on their own 35-yard line. Like they had all game, the Wildcats sliced and diced their way through the Saints defense and marched their way down field. With 6:46 on the clock, Dial outstretched his arms and got the ball across the plan for the score. Hobbton gambled on the 2-point try, but McLaurin left no doubt as he took it through the middle and into the end zone. With that, the Wildcats lead 37-29.

That didn’t last too long, however. The Saints turned right around and marched the ball right back at Hobbton. Putting the ball in the hands of big No. 8, Roseborough literally carried his team – and the Wildcats defense – on his back. With 2:28 left, Roseborough broke free on a long touchdown run to draw things back close again. Roseborough also converted the 2-point conversion, making it 37-37 with Hobbton facing one final drive.

John Paul II gambled on the kickoff, opting for an onside kick. Nate McLamb recovered the kick for Hobbton, however, and the Wildcats were lined up at their own 49-yard line.

2:28 was plenty of time for the Wildcats. They moved the ball just as efficiently this drive as they had all game. This time, it was McLaurin getting the call, as he and his offense went the distance of the shortened field. With 39.9 left, McLaurin punched in the score, putting Hobbton back in the lead. Their trick play on the 2-point try was quickly shut down, but the Wildcats lead 43-37 with under a minute to play.

They also pooch-kicked the kickoff, putting the Saints offense on the field at midfield.

This final drive, thoughm didn’t get off to the best of starts for the visitors. It featured two dropped passes, one of which had touchdown potential. Then, on third down, disaster struck for the Saints as they turned the ball over on a fumble, giving Hobbton possession with 22.7 left.

The Wildcats lined up in victory formation and ran out the clock, securing the thrilling 43-37 victory.

“I’m super impressed with them,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “They were a physical, physical bunch. I’m super proud of our guys for battling to the end. I thought the defense got better, which was our big goal for the week. We have a big one next week we have to get ready for,” Salas concluded.

With the win, Hobbton is now 3-6 overall and stand at 0-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They wrap up regular season play next week on the road at North Duplin.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]