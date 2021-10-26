Midway advances to Round 2

Rylie Williams gets up to send the ball back over the net. Morgan Hall attempts a block during Friday’s contest. Morgan Williams gets up for a swing against North Johnston. Blair Baggett gets down to dig a ball.

The newly crowned SAC-7 Conference Champion Midway volleyball team kicked off their NCHSAA 2A Volleyball playoff journey on Friday, hosting North Johnston in the opening round. Starting things off a day earlier than scheduled, the Lady Raiders welcomed in the Lady Panthers before full gym on Friday afternoon. In the end, the home team secured the victory, winning 3-0 to move on to the second round.

Midway jumped out to a decent start on Friday, opening a quick 2-0 advantage before North Johnston made it 2-1. The Lady Raiders got two more, making it 4-1 before a 4-0 spurt from the visitors made it 5-4 to force a Midway timeout.

From there, the Lady Raiders came storming out of the stables. They rallied and reclaimed the lead at 6-5. After a couple alternating scores, Midway opened things up and slowly started to gain separation. They opened their biggest lead of 18-11, prompting the Lady Panthers to call their first timeout of the game. Out of this stoppage, North Johnston reeled off three quick points to tighten the game up to 18-14, but Midway settled down and started setting up effective plays. With the score sitting 21-15 in the favor of the home team, the Lady Panthers signaled for their final timeout of the set in hopes of making one last run. It was for naught, though, as the Lady Raiders closed the first set out, winning 25-17 to go up 1-0 in the set count.

In the second set, Midway left no doubt. They charged out to a 7-0 lead that yielded another North Johnston timeout. The Lady Panthers finally cracked the scoreboard at 7-1, and the teams settled into a flow of alternate points. The Lady Raiders, though, largely controlled the game after building a double digit lead at 19-9. When the score hit 20-9, North Johnston exhausted their final timeout of the set. They hit a small surge to get back to 20-12, but a 5-0 Midway spurt closed out the set with the Lady Raiders winning 25-12 to go up 2-0.

The third set was shaping up to be a footrace to the finish line. Midway scored the first two points of the set, which proved to be the difference in the early going of the game. As the teams traded jabs, the score reached 11-9 in favor of Midway when the Lady Raiders signaled for a timeout to talk things over. The Lady Panthers scored the next point to make it 11-10, Midway countered 4-unanswered to stake a 15-10 lead, yielding a North Johnston timeout with the game slipping away. Midway went on to stretch it out to a 17-10 game, but the Lady Panthers wouldn’t go down quietly. They dug their heels in the ground and fought with everything they had. They got back to within 20-16 before alternating scores made it 22-17 to produce North Johnston’s final timeout. From there, the teams the Lady Panthers drew even closer at 23-20, but the Lady Panthers tallied the final two points grab the victory, 25-20.

With the victory, Midway is now 16-4 overall. They will host Whiteville on Tuesday, who comes in as the No. 12 seed. The Lady Wolfpack is 19-2 overall, with their only losses coming from conference foe South Columbus.

