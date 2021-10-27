East Bladen spoils Midway senior night

It was Senior Night in Raider Country on Monday night when Midway hosted East Bladen on the soccer field. Things did not go the way the Raiders would have liked as the Eagles spoiled the festivities with a 5-1 win over the home team.

The Eagles scored the first two goals of the game to go up 2-0. The Raiders got on the board when Felipe Penick-Aguliar found the back of the net with 19:31 left on an assist by Abraham Florido. The Eagles, though, found the net one more time before halftime to make the score 3-1 at the break.

The Second half was more of the same as East Bladen tallied the scoreboard again just two and a half minutes into the second half to make the score 4-1. The Eagles still weren’t finished as they struck the back of the net one more time with 18:31 left to make it 5-1, which would hold on and be the final score.

“Tonight just did not go our way,” said Midway coach Russ Warren. “They got some breaks and we missed a few shots that we could have made. But all and all I am super proud of my seniors and am looking forward to playoffs” .

“The senior class have been through a lot but have come out here this year and have had a winning season. They are going to be able to make the playoffs for the first time in their careers. So, I am very proud of them. They have fought hard this whole season, went through a lot of adversity the past two to three years, and I am just super proud of them,” Warren concluded.

Midway finishes the regular season with an 10-8-1 record. They will now a wait to see which seed they will get for the playoffs. Seeding is scheduled for Friday.

