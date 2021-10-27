Harrells routs Ravenscroft

Devin Gardner plows through the a defender.

Harrells Christian football put on a show for a large crowd on Friday night on what was both Homecoming and Senior night. The Crusaders routed visiting Ravenscroft 42-0 in a well executed game plan on both offense and defense.

It took a bit for the Crusader’s to get going offensively, as a turnover on downs and a three and out ended their first two drives prematurely.

A sign of things to come, Ravenscroft did not have much success early either, as their offense sputtered.

Things changed for Harrells’ offense in the waning moments of the first quarter and into the second as Devin Gardner was the spark for HCA. On the first play from scrimmage of the second quarter, Gardner got the Crusaders into Ravens territory on third down and broke free from several would-be tacklers on second down at the Ravenscroft 35-yard line for Harrells’ first touchdown.

From here, it only went downhill for Ravenscroft. Trailing anew at 6-0, the Ravens coughed up the football on the very next drive and Xavier Arrington pounced on the loose football to set Harrells up in great field position. Three plays later quarterback Ethan Spell called his own number, scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. A successful two point conversion put Harrells up 14-0 with eight minutes to go before halftime.

The Crusaders put up one more score before halftime to take a three score lead into the locker room at 21-0.

Out of the half, Harrells got the ball to start but the drive was cut short due to a Ravens interception. With another turnover on downs, the takeaway did no harm to HCA’s 21-point lead.

In fact, their advantage only grew from there. Gardner, Arrington and Sam Hope all got into the end zone before the end of the third, totaling a 42-0 lead for their Crusaders. Arrington struck first on a 62-yard run, followed by Hope’s 21-yard run, and Gardner’s 18-yard score.

With the clock now running non-stop, the fourth quarter passed with relative ease as the Crusaders celebrated their 42-0 victory.

Arrington led the rushing attack for HCA with 138 yards on 9 carries. Gardner was not far behind with 127 rushing yards of his own.

The Crusaders improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play with their victory. Harrells has one more game left on their regular season schedule, traveling to Trinity Christian on Friday.

