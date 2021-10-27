Clinton topples West Bladen

Clinton’s Walker Spell (2) drives the ball up the sideline as he looks for an opening in goal. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Tyler Reeves gets his head on a corner kick as he attempts to redirect the ball toward the goal during first half action. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

The Clinton Dark Horses soccer team completed their home schedule for the regular season on Monday night. Hosting West Bladen, the Dark Horses celebrated their Senior Night festivities with a 7-0 victory over the Knights.

Leading scoring for Clinton was Austin Spell, who tallied twice for the Dark Horses. Then, with one goal apiece, was Caleb Kennedy, Trent Sumner, Noah Westbrook, Kevin Hall, and Josue Villafranco. Daniel Adasiak had three assists. Walker Spell and Austin Spell, Connor Johnson, and Jonathan Gutierrez all had one assist apiece.

Clinton’s senior roster this season is quite a big class comprised of 13 seniors. Connor Melenas, Andrew Byrd, Tyler Reeves, Will Harris, Rece Thompson, Austin Spell, Caleb Kennedy, Matthew Warren, Peyton Ellis, Connor Johnson, James Sills, Trent Sumner, and Josue Villafranco all celebrated Senior Night.

With the win, Clinton now stands at 15-2-2 overall and 8-0-1 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. Their lone conference blemish was a 1-1 tie at Red Springs on Oct. 11, but the Dark Horses still maintain first place as the second-place Red Devils have suffered a pair of losses.

Clinton has one regular season contest remaining at East Bladen. That game is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

