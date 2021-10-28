Midway blows past Whiteville

Jaycie Byrd sets the ball for for a teammate. Cade Hewlett | Sampson Independent

In front of a huge crowd on Tuesday night, the Midway Lady Raiders welcomed the Lady Wolfpack of Whiteville High School into Raider Country for a second-round matchup in the NCHSAA 2A State Volleyball Playoffs. After three hard fought sets, the Lady Raiders would win 3-0 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs set for Thursday night.

Midway started a little slow, getting behind 2-0 early on. They got going quickly, however, when they turned it around by getting the next two points to tie the score at two apiece. The teams then battled back and forth until it was 10-9 in favor of the home team. From there, the Lady Raiders mounted a five to nothing run to go up 15-9, causing a Whiteville timeout. Out of the timeout, the Lady Wolfpack would stop the run by getting the next two points to make it 15-11. After that, however, Midway started to gain some separation as they got up 19-12. Whiteville would not go quietly, howver, as they scored the next three points to prompt a Midway timeout. Out of this stoppage, the Lady Wolfpack again got the next two points to continue their run and cut the score to 19-17. The Lady Raiders finally scored the next point to stop the bleeding and make the score 20-17 but Whiteville continued to apply the heat, scoring the next three points to tie the score at 20 apiece. The teams would trade points to make it 21-21 but Midway went back ahead 23-21. Whiteville would get the next point to make it 23-22 but the Lady Raiders secured the last two points of the set to win the first set 25-22.

In the second set, Midway jumped out to a 2-0 lead but the Lady Wolfpack grabbed the next two points to tie the score at two apiece. The teams battled back and forth until it was 7-6 Midway. From there, the Lady Raiders went on on a 4-0 run to take an 11-6 lead. Whiteville tallied the next three points, trimming the margin to 11-9, and causing a Midway timeout. When play resumed, the Lady Raiders went on a 5-0 run to go up 16-9. From there, Midway cruised as they went on to win the second set 25-16.

The third set was much like the first two as both teams traded points early. With the score being tied at 5-5, the Lady Raiders hit another 3-0 run, causing a Whiteville timeout at 8-5. Out of the timeout, the teams would go on their respective runs until it was 11-10 Midway. From there, the Lady Raiders went on another 5-0 run, causing the second Lady Wolfpack timeout of the set. Out of this stoppage, the teams again battled back and forth until it was 19-14 in favor of the Lady Raiders. Whiteville got the next two points, though, causing a Midway timeout. The Lady Raiders would get the next point to stop the run and the teams traded dueling 2-0 runs to hit the score of 22-20 in favor of Midway. Whiteville scored the next point to make it 22-21 but that would be their final point of the season. The Lady Raiders ended the set on a 3-0 run to win the set 25-21 and stake a 3-0 victory.

“The girls played well,” Midway head coach Susan Clark stated. “I am very proud of them and their effort tonight.”

“My outsides continued to execute well and kept them from being able to set up to hit. Whiteville has a powerful outside and we had to focus on shutting her out as much as possible. We still need to work on a few things but overall, the girls are playing the best they have all season” Clark concluded

Statistically the Lady Raiders were led by Jaycie Byrd who had 39 assists and 14 digs. McKenzie Williams had 21 digs. Blair Baggett had 12 kills, five digs and three blocks. Rylie Williams had 11 digs and 10 kills. Alyssa Hargrove had four blocks, three kills and two digs. Morgan Hall had eight kills and two blocks. Leah Brannon had eight kills, five digs and one block and Morgan Williams had 10 digs.

With the victory, Midway is now 17-4 overall. They were set to host Farmville Central on Thursday – a game in which they won 3-0 to advance to the fourth round of the NCHSAA State 2A Volleyball Playoffs against Camden County. That story will be in this weekends edition.

