MMS claims volleyball titles

The Midway Middle School Volleyball Team Cade Hewlett | Sampson Independent

In front of an electric crowd and in just as an electric of an atmosphere, two old county rivals in Midway Midway and Hobbton Middle battled it out Thursday afternoon for the Sampson County Volleyball Conference Tournament Championship. All three sets were competitive, but it was the Lady Raiders who got the 3-0-win, capping off a perfect season.

The first set saw both teams come out battling and going back and forth until it was 11-9 in favor of the Lady Raiders. Midway mounted a 4-0 run, which prompted a Lady Wildcat’s timeout at 15-9. Out of the stoppage, Midway got the next two points to continue their run and make the score 17-9 Raiders. Hobbton, though, would not go down quietly as they responded with a 10-1 run to grab the lead at 19-18. Midway would get the next two points, though, to go back up 20-19. The teams then traded scores until it was 22-22. The Lady Wildcats scored the next two points to go up 24-22 but the Lady Raiders tallied the final four points of the set to take the first set, 26-24.

The second set saw the two teams continue to battle back and forth until it was 12-11 Midway. The Lady Raiders then went on a 4-0 run to make the score 16-11, causing another Hobbton timeout. Midway continued their run out of the timeout as they got the next three points, going up 19-11. They never looked back and would go on to win the second set 25-14.

The third set, just like the first two, saw the two teams battle early on. Tied at 5-5, The Lady Raiders used a 6-1 run to make it 11-6. They followed that run with another, this time going 8-0, making it 19-6. Midway put the game on cruise control from there as they took the third set 25-12 to capture the 3-0 win and claim the Championship.

“The first set was key as we have only been down two or three other times this season,” stated Midway head coach Kasey Brewer. “One of those times being down at Hobbton.”

“The crowd really helped our girls tonight. It is always great to see what these girls do when they are down and in a hole. They always pull themselves out of it and I am just so proud of them and their effort all season but especially tonight. When they do make a mistake, they just let it go and fix it and move on to the next point,” Brewer continued.

“We had a great season; went undefeated. This group of girls are awesome volleyball players and a good group of girls in general. I’m looking forward to next season already as we are only losing two eighth graders,” Brewer concluded

Midway was led by Cailyn Hewlett with eight aces, eight digs and five kills. Gracie Williams had 13 digs, three aces and one kill. Gracyn Hall had 13 digs, two aces and two kills. Ella Clark had 10 digs and one kill. Abbie Beasley had nine aces and three digs. Lindsey Royal had seven digs and three aces. Macy Raynor and Maggie Phillips had four aces and two digs apiece. Ryleigh Dale had three digs and two aces. Kyleigh Stonerock had four digs.

The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 12-0 record and winning the Regular Season Conference Championship and the Conference Tournament Title.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]