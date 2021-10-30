Clinton claims No. 1 Seed

The Clinton Dark Horses closed out their regular season schedule on Wednesday with a road trip down to East Bladen. The Eagles gave the Dark Horses all they wanted in a tight conference matchup, but in the end it was Clinton that held on for the 1-0 victory.

The winning goal came in the second half of Wednesday’s match and it came in off the foot of Josue Villafranco. Walker Spell was credited the assist.

“Very intense match tonight,” remarked Clinton head coach Brad Spell.

With the Dark Horses finishing the Southeastern Athletic Conference, they were awarded the No. 1 overall seed on Friday. Spell noted that this is the first time that Clinton has finished league play undefeated.

“Very proud of our team,” he continued. “It has been a total team effort this year. Everyone has accepted their roles and continue to to encourage each other.”

The first round of the playoffs are set to begin on Monday. Sporting their No. 1 seed, the road to the State Championship will have to venture through Clinton. The Dark Horses will take on the No. 32 seed Granville Central, who enters the contest with a 6-8 overall record and a 4-6 fourth place Northern Lakes 2A/3A Conference finish. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Midway, Hobbton, and Lakewood also all qualified for postseason play.

The Raiders are the No. 19 seed in the 2A East bracket and will travel to take on No. 14 Washington.

The Wildcats, who learned late in the season that they had to forfeit some games due to internal issues, still qualified for the 1A playoffs. They caught the No. 24 seed and will travel to No. 9 Wilson Prep on Monday.

Finally, the Leopards are the No. 16 seed in the 1A East playoffs and will host the No. 17 seed Perquimans.

