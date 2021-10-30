Union JV edges Hobbton

Hobbton’s Cole Weeks stretches for the end zone but came up a yard short. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The Union Spartans traveled to the north end of the county recently to take on the Hobbton Wildcats in a high school JV football showdown. The Spartans, who didn’t field a varsity team this season, left that contest riding high. In a tough, hard fought game, Union departed Newton Grove and took home a 38-36 victory over the Wildcats.

Hobbton had the ball first and proceeded to march 53 yards, aided by a 24-yard pass play, to take an 8-0 lead with the 2-extra point attempt with 6:28 left in the first quarter.

The Spartans took over and, with a “we can do it” mentality, marched 63 yards to tie the game at 8-all with 1:28 left in the first quarter.

Hobbton, though, tallied again with 7:52 left in the second quarter on a 10-yard pass play. This time, the 2-point try failed on a run attempt, and the score was at 14-8 in favor of Hobbton.

On their next possession, Union started at midfield; however, the Wildcats defense put a stop to their advancement as the Spartans turned the ball over on downs.

The Wildcats took over, covering 57 yards on a drive that was capped off on a 5-yard run. With the 2-point try on a rush, the Wildcats held a 22-8 advantage, which they carried into the half.

Midway the third quarter, the Spartans cut the Wildcats lead to six points at 22-16. Then, after stopping Hobbton’s offense, Union turned the ball around and took the lead with 35 seconds left in the third quarter scoring, on a 35-yard scamper to go up 24-22.

Early in the final quarter, the Spartans again stopped Hobbton’s offense deep in their on territory when a fourth down pass fell short of its intended receiver.

Union took over there on the Wildcats 25-yard line and begin to move quickly the other way. With 6:27 left in the game, the Spartans scored again to take a 32-22 lead.

But Hobbton came right back. The Wildcats completed a 50-yard drive, scoring on a 1-yard run to make it a two-point game at 32-30, the score still in Union’s favor.

The Spartans, though, lost their only fumble on the next possession and the Wildcats recovered at their 38-yard line. They turned that into a score with 2:12 left to reclaim the lead, going go up 36-32 after the failed PAT.

Union, however, wasn’t finished with the game. They scored mere seconds later on an 80-yard first down scamper to go right back up at 38-36. Their PAT also failed, leaving the score at a 2-point game.

With time slipping away, Hobbton was desperately gunning for the end zone when the Spartans picked off a Wildcats pass attempt with 23 seconds left. With that, they ran out the clock and preserved the 38-36 victory.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]