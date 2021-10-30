Lady Raiders keep on rolling

McKenzie Williams places the ball during Thursday’s action. Rylie Williams goes up against a pair of Lady Jags blockers. Alyssa Hargrove takes a swing at the ball late in the game.

Farmville Central has been an Achilles heel for the playoffs hopes of a few past Midway volleyball teams. In 2017, and again last season, the Lady Jaguars spoiled deep playoffs runs for the Lady Raiders. Entering Thursday night’s third round of the NCHSAA 2A Volleyball Playoffs riding a 13-game winning streak, Midway was bound and determined to flip the script as Farmville Central came into Spivey’s Corner.

Before a standing-room only gymnasium, complete with the volleyball edition of the “Midway Madness” student section, the Lady Raiders executed a flawless game plan and surged into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over the Lady Jags.

In the first, Midway came out firing on all cylinders. They opened with two quick points before the lead grew to 6-1, forcing Farmville Central’s first timeout of the set. Out of the break, the Lady Jaguars hit a little streak of their own to cut the deficit down to 7-6. From there, however, the Lady Raiders went on a huge surge to force Farmville’s final time out of the set as Midway opened up a 16-6 advantage. This massive 9-0 spurt proved to be the fatal blow of the opening set as Midway ran on out to victory, 25-16.

Now leading 1-0, the Lady Raiders picked right back up where they left off. The Lady Jags scored the first point of the set but Midway came firing right back. They surpassed Farmville Central at 2-1 and begin cruising away. They opened a lead of 11-4, which yielded another timeout from the visitors. This time, the break proved advantageous for the Lady Jags, who cut into the Lady Raiders deficit down to 13-10, forcing Midway to signal for a timeout of their own. A long volley was the result of this timeout but the point went to Farmville Central, now making it 13-11. All of a sudden, though, the game turned into a series of runs. Midway scored 4-straight to go back up 17-11, which resulted in the Lady Jags final timeout of the set. The score continued to shift back and forth some, but the Lady Raiders ultimately seized control for another 25-16 victory.

The third set mirrored that of the two before it as Midway came out blazing The Lady Raiders were inching closer to victory as they started the set on a 5-0 run. Farmville Central slowly chipped away at the deficit, though, and got back to within 6-4. Midway then opened a little more separation, running the score back up to 11-6 before the Lady Jaguars suddenly caught fire to close within 11-10 to force a Midway timeout. When play resumed, Farmville Central’s serve was out of bounds, putting the ball back in the Lady Raider’s hands with the score 12-10. Midway went on a decisive 7-1 run to hit the tally of 19-11. The Lady Jags, though, kept things rather interesting. After Midway hit the margin of 21-12, Farmville Central steadily chipped into the deficit, crawling back into reasonable contention. They got as close as 21-15, then 24-19, but an in-the-net error handed Midway the final point of the match as they celebrated the victory.

With a third round elimination at the hands of Farmville Central fresh in the minds of the remaining players from last season’s team, a sense of vindication befell the jubilant Lady Raiders. For the first in more than a decade, Midway is now in the fourth round of the playoffs. Before them is a trip Camden County, the east brackets No. 1 overall seed. The Lady Bears are 25-0 overall and they’ve only lost one set all season.

Midway head coach Susan Clark knows that the task is tall on Saturday and wants to keep her team level-headed and grounded and not suffer a let-down in the fourth round.

“We know the teams are only getting better the longer we play,” she said. “Saturday will be tough and we will have to play our top game to win. Focus is easy, not being sad if we lose will be hard. We will focus by keeping our same routine before games and running practice to offset [Camden’s] strengths.”

Midway is now 18-4 overall as their win streak hits 14 straight. They’ll try to make it 15 on Saturday at Camden County. Game time is 5 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]