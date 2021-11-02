Midway’s run ends at Camden

Riley Williams looks to make contact and send the ball back over the net.

Having advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA State 2A Volleyball playoffs for the first time since 2002, Midway made the long trip up to Camden County on Saturday for the Eastern Semifinal matchup. Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, things did not go their way as Camden County took the win in straight sets, 3-0.

Midway came in to Saturday’s match riding a 14-match winning streak but had their work cut out for them facing the East bracket’s No. 1 overall seed. The Lady Bears of Camden were 25-0 overall, dropping just one set all season.

The Lady Bruins put on full display why they were the No. 1 overall seed in the East. If their undefeated record wasn’t case enough, Camden County presented some of the hardest hits Midway has seen all year.

The first set proved to be the closest of the three. Camden County tallied the first two points, but the Lady Raiders answered with the next four points. The teams then traded points until it the tied score 8-8. From there, the Lady Bruins mounted three score run to prompt a Midway timeout. Camden, though, maintained their pressure and would get the next two points to further their lead to 13-8.

The teams again traded points as the score hit 14-10 in favor of the Lady Bruins. They hit another 3-0 run to go up 17-10 before Midway got the next two points to make it 17-12. Then, yet another Camden County spurt of three unanswered points Made it 20-12, causing the Lady Raiders to use their final timeout. The Lady Bruins again tallied the next few points to go up 24-13 but Midway did not go down quietly as they scored the next three points to make it 24-16.

The hole, though, was too much for the Lady Raiders to overcome as Camden County scored the final point to win the set 25-16.

The second set saw the Lady Bruins utterly dominate. They used a 14-6 run to begin the set and would never look back as Camden took the second-set win 25-10.

The third set was much of the same as Camden proudly showed off their skills with big kill after big kill. The Lady Bruins started the set on a 12-3 run and again did not look back as they won the third set 25-12,

“I am proud of my girls for the run they had the last week,” Midway head coach Susan Clark said. “Things just did not go our way tonight and we played a really good team who had really good hitters.”

“Going to miss our seniors but we are young and will have a lot of girls back next year, so I am looking forward to next year,” Clark concluded.

The Lady Raiders finish their season champions of the Southeastern Athletic Conference and with a final overall record of 18-5.

