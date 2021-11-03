Wildcats shred Rebels

A pack of Wildcats, including Alzyion Smith, Carson Snell, Jerry Espino and Jayleen Atkinson, move in to stop Eli Morrisey. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Josiah McLaurin gets across the goal line with a little help from a Rebels defender. Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Loden Bradshaw slips a tackle for a few yards. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 132 yards. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The Hobbton Wildcats finished the regular season on a high note this past Friday night, taking a 50-26 win home from Calypso over the North Duplin Rebels. The Wildcats spoiled both Senior Night and Homecoming for the Rebels, who hadn’t had played in a home game since Sept. 17.

Hobbton won the coin toss and elected to defer the kick off to the second half. They did a pooch kick and recovered at the North Duplin 47-yard line. The Wildcats ran a couple of plays that resulted in no gain but on third down, Josiah McLaurin got outside the Rebels defense and streaked 47 yards for the score. The PAT failed when the referee rule the ball down as quarterback Loden Bradshaw had his knee on the ground when he got the ball. As a result, Hobbton had a 6-0 lead.

The Rebels were not be outdone as they took the ball at their 38-yard line and scored with 3:37 left in the first quarter. With the PAT kick, they had a 7-6 lead;.

Hobbton quickly answered with a touchdown of their own after going 56 yards with Bobby Dial getting across from one yard out. Bradshaw hooked up with McLaurin on a pass play for the 2-point try, giving the Wildcats a 14-7 lead as the quarter ended.

North Duplin started the second quarter on the Hobbton 18-yard line. They scored with 10:59 left to tie the score at 14 after converting the PAT.

Both teams’ defense got in gear and both the Rebels and the Wildcats traded possessions for the balance of the first half, which ended with the score tied at 14 a piece.

North Duplin returned the onside trick on the Wildcat to open the second half, taking the ball at midfield. They wound up punting on fourth and long with 10:57 left in the third quarter.

Hobbton took over on their own 25-yard line and marched the field for a score on a 4-yard run by Dial with 9:27 left in the third. The Bradshaw-McLaurin combo completed the conversion on a pass to the corner of the end zone and the score was 22-14 in favor of Hobbton.

The Wildcats defense was tenacious on the next Rebels possession as they sacked North Duplin’s quarterback to put them in another fourth and long position. This resulted in a punt and the Wildcats took over at their 43-yard line and proceeded to march down the field. They scored with 5:09 left in the third when Bradshaw hooked up with McLaurin on a 15-yard pass. With PAT kick, Hobbton had a 29-14 lead.

They scored again after North Duplin lost the kick off. With 5:00 left in the third quarter, Dial got the call and scored on a three yard run to advance the Wildcats lead. With the PAT kick, Hobbton led 36-14.

The Rebels said “we aren’t done” as they took the kick off and returned it 60 yards for a score. In just four seconds, North Duplin had cut the Hobbton lead to 36-20 as the Rebels were unable to convert the 2-point try on a pass play.

North Duplin got the next score on another big play after they picked off a Bradshaw pass. On first down, they completed a short pass that turned into a foot race with the receiver covering 72 yards for the score with 3:04 left in the third quarter. The 2-point conversion failed on a run attempt, leaving the score at 36-26, Hobbton.

The next Wildcats possession ended when they were stopped by the Rebels defense on fourth down. Hobbton, though, halted that drive when Garrett Britt picked off a North Duplin pass with 8:27 left in the game. This possession was also halted by the North Duplin defense as they took over at the Wildcats 43-yard line. A couple of mistakes put the Rebels in trouble when they faced a fourth and long, resulting in a punt.

Hobbton took over at the Rebels 47-yard line after the punt. With 2:05 left in the game, McLaurin got in from two yards out to put the Wildcats up 43-26 after the PAT kick.

On the ensuing kick off, Greysen Tart recovered the on side kick for the Wildcats giving them the ball at the North Duplin 40-yard line with two minutes left.

They covered the 60 yards quickly off a couple of long runs by Dial. He got the final score of the game on a 28-yard run with 1:19 left. With the PAT kick, the Wildcats had a 50-26 lead.

North Duplin threw in the towel at that point, giving the Wildcats the ball back. They then ran the clock out with a couple plays as the younger kids were able to get some game time.

Statistically, Bradshaw completed 11 of 17 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown and losing one interception. McLaurin caught four passes for 67 yards, Chase Bland had one for six yards and Dial caught four for 58 yards.

Dial led the rushing with 245 yards on 32 carries and four touchdowns. McLaurin rushed for 53 yards on four carries with two touchdowns. Bradshaw had one attempt for four yards and Steven Aguilar had one carry for two yards.

For North Duplin, Luke Kelly competed 2 of 12 passes for 81 yards and Luis Olivos caught two passes for 81 yards. The Rebels had 206 total yards. Landon Kelly had a 60-yard kickoff return.

In the rushing game, Eli Morrisey rushed for 84 yards on 34 attempts. Olivos had 48 yards on 15 carries. Morrisey had two touchdowns and Olivos had one touchdown.

“I’m super proud of our defense. The kept us in the game,” comment Hobbton coach Joe Salas “I don’t know how we score 50 points because we struggled offensively. They had a great plan. Our defense just kept us in there. We had some good things happen of special teams. It was a fun night. We have to get better this week though as we have playoffs coming up.”

Hobbton received the No. 15 seed in the East and will host Lakewood, the No. 18 seed, on Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.

