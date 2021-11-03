Lopic headed to State Championship

Hobbton Cross Country Runner Victor Lopic will be heading to Kernersville this Saturday to compete in the NCHSAA Cross Country State Championships.

Victor placed eighth at the Regional Championships and also ran a personal record of 18:58 to earn his spot to compete at the State Championships. He has had a great senior season this season as he was also the conference champion this year.

“Victor has worked hard this season”, said Hobbton Cross Country Coach Charles Robertson. “He came into the season motivated with goals in mind. He has a strong work ethic and very much deserving of all of his accomplishments and accolades this season. He has grown up a lot from when I first started coaching him four years ago.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]