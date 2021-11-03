Midway crushes Fairmont

Trey Gregory is one-arm grabbed by a defender in a previous game.

The Midway Raiders left no doubt who the better team was on Friday night when they hosted the Golden Tornadoes of Fairmont in SAC-7 Conference action. The Raiders rode a big second half and blitzed the Golden Tornadoes in dominating fashion, 62-6.

Midway got the ball first and set up shop at their own 36-yard line. A mix between pass and run, they moved the ball down to the Fairmont 20-yard line when Wyatt Holland rolled out and found Nate Smith for the touchdown with 8:50 left in the first quarter. The PAT was blocked and the score sat at 6-0.

Fairmont got the ball at their own 30-yard line on the ensuing possession. They got one first down but eventually had to punt the ball back to Midway.

The Raiders controlled the ball at their own 30-yard line and drove it down to the Fairmont 18-yard line where they turned it over on downs. Fairmont would get the take over on their own 18-yard line and managed to get two first downs. A false start, though, pushed them back and they were forced to punt back to Midway.

The Raiders took over at their own 19-yard line and drove the ball to the Fairmont 43-yard line. There, Wyatt Holland threw a short pass to Casey Culbreth, who took it the rest of the way for the score with 6:25 left before halftime. The PAT was good and the was now 13-0.

Fairmont started at their own 33 but would go three and out and punt it right back to the Midway, who started at the Fairmont 47-yard line.

It only took the Raiders one play as Holland connected with Culbreth for the 47-yard touchdown pass with 5:47 left before halftime. The XP was good and the lead hit 20-0. That proved to be the last score before halftime as both teams each suffered a three-and-out and a turnover to end the half.

Out of the break the Golden Tornadoes got the ball first at their own 49-yard line. They went four and out and turned the ball over on downs as Midway took over on their own 45-yard line. The Raiders drove the ball down the field and were faced with fourth and four when Holland used his legs to pick up the first down and keep the drive going. Then two plays later, Holland would found Jamir McCrae for a 31-yard score with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The PAT was up and good and Midway led 27-0. Fairmont fumbled their next possession as Kendrick Tyndall scured the recovery and Midway started at their own 47-yard line.

Calamity broke loose as the Raiders moved the ball down the field. Trey Gregory took a handoff and got a few yards before he committed a fumble. Fairmont picked up the loose ball and started the other way but Culbreth stripped the Fairmont defender and recovered this next fumble. Culbreth then ran it in for a score from 34 yards out with 5:35 left in the third quarter. After the PAT, and quite a bizarre scene, Midwy was not up 34-0.

Fairmont turned around and drove the ball down the field on their next drive as Armon Houston found the endzone from five yards out with 3:15 left in the third quarter. The two point try was no good, but Fairmont was on the board, trailing 34-6.

Midway started their next drive at their own 45. They ran the ball down the field to the Fairmont 17-yard line where Holland found Culbreth for another touchdown with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter. After another converted extra point, the Raiders led 41-6.

Fairmont again fumbled the ball, this time on the ensuing kickoff, and Midway took over at the Golden Tornadoes 26-yard line. It took the Raiders just two plays to find pay dirt as Holland threw a screen pass to Smith from 22 yards out with 10:47 left in game. Another PAT was good and the score hit the mercy-rule at 48-6. Midway got two Pick-6s to close out the game: One by Gregory as he took it 35 yards to the house. This PAT was good to make it 55-6. Then, on the next Fairmont possession, Kendrick Tyndall got in on the action when he got the next Pick-6 and ran it in from 37 yards out. After the PAT, the score hit the final tally of 62-6.

“This the first group I have had all four years,” Coach Corey Barnes stated. “They have done a great job of buying in to our program and I can not ask for better leaders in our program.”

“Tonight we made some tweaks defensively with personnel and it paid dividends for us. We got some turnovers and held them to six points. We played a really good, complete football game.” Barnes concluded.

Midway was led by Holland with passing stat of 15-for-20 for 273 yards and six touchdowns. Gregory led the rushing attack with 94 yards and Culbreth had 137 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Smith had 53 yards receiving and two touchdowns and McCrae had 40 yards receiving and one touchdown.

With the win the, the Raiders improve to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. Midway received the No. 24 seed in the 2A NCHSAA State Football Playoffs and will travel to South Granville on Friday night. Game time set for 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]