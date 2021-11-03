Clinton soccer still rolling

Clinton’s Trent Sumner prepares to fire a shot on goal. Clinton Senior Austin Spell passes the ball out of a double team.

The Clinton Dark Horses kicked off their NCHSAA 2A State Soccer Playoffs journey on Monday, hosting Granville Central in the opening round. Clinton picked up a 3-0 win and has advanced to Thursday’s second round contest.

Sophomore Walker Spell tallied two of the Dark Horses goals with Daniel Adasiak getting the third. Jorge Llamas, Will Harris, and Peyton Ellis were all credited with assists.

“They were a 32nd seeded team coming in but they definitely didn’t play like a 32nd placed team,” said Clinton head coach Brad Spell. “We knew coming in it was going to be a battle but I thought my guys did well.”

The Panthers entered the contest at 6-8 overall and 4-6 in their conference, which is a 2A/3A split conference. Spell noted the abundance of tough opponents that comprised Granville Central’s scheduled.

Spell set the tone early for the Dark Horses, securing the first goal just 47 seconds into the contest. Then right before the half, he struck one more time as the buzzard sounded at halftime to provide a cushion for the No. 1 seeded Clinton. Later in the second half, Adasiak converted a penalty kick to advance the lead to 3-0.

“Proud of the guys tonight, everyone got a lot of playing time. We have conference opponent St. Pauls coming in on Thursday in the second round. They upset Wallace-Rose Hill tonight so we’re going to need to the support of fans in the stands so that we can keep this rolling,” Spell concluded.

With the win, Clinton is now 17-2-2 overall. Game time for Thursday is set for 6 p.m.

Elsewhere around the county, Midway was eliminated in 2A play after absorbing a 4-3 loss at Washington on Monday. They finish the season at 10-9-1 overall. Lakewood was also eliminated in the 1A Brackets following a 6-4 loss against Perquimans. They finish the season at 9-10-1 overall.

Hobbton, on the other hand, won their game on Monday against Wilson Prep and moves on to the second round of the playoffs, That game will be against Riverside-Martin, who enters as the No. 8 seed.

