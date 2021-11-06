Dark Horses slips past St. Pauls

Dark Horse senior Will Harris jockeys for position as he tries to win possession of the ball during the second half. Moises Mina traps the ball near midfield during second half action.

The Dark Horses continued their journey in the 2021 NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, on Thursday with a face off against conference foe, St. Paul’s. In a defensive battle, Clinton eked by the visiting Bulldogs, 1-0, to advance in the tournament.

It was a bitterly cold and wet Thursday evening for soccer, but both squads battled admiringly in the not so great conditions.

The Dark Horses set the pace for much of the first half. While they had what seemed like good chances to score, nothing lined up just right. St. Paul’s played defense for nearly the entire half having amassed no shots on goal of their own.

Clinton came very close to grabbing a one goal lead with just two minutes remaining, but were unable to cash in.

Well into the second half, the Horses were still aggressively trying to find the ever elusive score when an opening finally presented itself. Daniel Adasiak sent the ball over to senior Caleb Kennedy who knocked it in for the Dark Horses.

Kennedy’s goal was all Clinton needed to put away the Bulldogs and move on to the third round.

“Our defense played really well tonight,” remarked Clinton head coach Brad Spell. “We recorded our 12th shut out of the year.”

“We had some opportunities in the first half that we did not capitalize on but finally in the second half we made one pay off. Around the 57th minute, we had a corner kick and Caleb put it in and it was a big celebration for the team.”

The Horses improved to 18-2-1 with the victory. A virtue of their number one seed, the Horses will continue to play at home as long as they move on (except for a possible state championship game). Heide Trask, a nine seed, is set to travel to Clinton for the third round on Monday. Kickoff for that matchup is set at 6 p.m.

“We really ask the fans to come out and fill the stands,” Spell said. “We really need you in there. This is a big opportunity for our program and for the players. I’m proud of the guys and we just want to keep this thing going. We know each round now is going to get more difficult so we’re going to have to bring our best.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]