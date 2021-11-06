Hobbton gashes Lakewood

Colby Weeks grabs a Loden Bradshaw pass for the Wildcat’s first score. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Josiah McLaurin makes a spectacular catch and turns it into a touchdown. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Lakewood’sTrey White gets around the Wildcat defense. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Zhymir Powell gets some yardage. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The NCHSAA State 1A Football Playoffs got underway Friday night with two of Sampson County’s own going head-to-head in the exciting survive-and-advance playoffs format. Lakewood and Hobbton met earlier this season in a game that the Leopards captured a stunning 42-28 win. Now in the playoffs, the Wildcats were not only once again looking to defend home turf, but were also seeking redemption in their hopes to move on to next weeks second round. Indeed, that is exactly what happened Friday night as Hobbton dismantled Lakewood, winning 56-21.

Lakewood got the ball to start the game and quickly inserted an exclamation point. Bobby Henry took the handoff and rumbled 67 yards on a long run for the first six points of the game. Their 2-point try was no good, but the Leopards lead 6-0 with 11:48 on the clock.

Hobbton, though, wasn’t to be outdone. On the first play of their drive, Loden Bradshaw hooked up with Colby Weeks, who hauled in a a 65-yard touchdown catch and run. The Wildcats converted their PAT, and with 11:28 on the clock, they took a 7-6 lead.

On Lakewood’s ensuing possession, things didn’t quite start as explosively as they did on the first drive. In fact, the Leopards had to overcome an initial fourth down to keep their offense on the field. Both teams celebrated what they thought was a successful big play, but the ruling on the field was a first down for Lakewood. The Leopards continued to move the ball on the ground, picking up modest yards at a time, but they ran out of steam at the Hobbton 33-yard line, and turned it over on downs.

That’s where the Wildcats lined up with 6:28 on the clock, headed the other way.

Bobby Dial took over on this drive as Hobbton marched down field yet again. A good balance of run and pass on this drive produced more points for the Wildcats as Dial punched the score in from one yard out. The 2-point try failed, and with 4:32 left on the clock in the first quarter, Hobbton led 13-6.

Lakewood took over at midfield on the next drive, and a big pass play quickly put them in the red zone. With 2:32 on the clock, Zhymir Powell ran in the touchdown for the quick answer. The PAT was kicked through, and the score was tied at 13-13.

The ensuing Wildcats possession went in reverse and Hobbton was forced to punt. As the quarter ended, the Leopards were lined up at their own 14-yard line.

Quarter number one ended with the score knotted at 13-13 with Lakewood struggling to move the ball. In fact, disaster struck the Leopards when the snap on their punt attempt was too high and rolled into the end zone. The result was a safety, handing Hobbton two points to make it 15-13 with 11:02 on the clock in the second quarter.

The free kick was a rolling bouncer out to midfield that was returned to just inside the Lakewood 40-yard line. A screen play on first down took the Wildcats down to the 9-yard line and from there Dial finished things off with a run up the middle. The 2-point try failed, but with 10:41 left in the half, Hobbton led 21-13.

Lakewood’s next possession was thwarted by a tenacious Wildcats defense as the Leopards went three and out and punted it away. Hobbton took over and went right to work, biting chunks of yards out of the field with screen passes to Josiah McLaurin along the left sideline.

The turnover bug struck again, though, this time for Bradshaw, who lost control of the ball on an incomplete-pass looking motion that was ruled a fumble. Lakewood recovered the loose ball at midfield and attempted to head the other way. Instead, they went backwards. A holding penalty and back-to-back tackles in the backfield pit the Leopards facing third down and needing 17 yards. This proved to be too much for Lakewood to overcome and the Leopards were forced to punt it away with 3:17 left in the half.

There was mayhem on the punt, though, as numerous flags flew in on the play. The most important of which was a roughing the kicker call against Hobbton that gave the Leopards a fresh set of downs on their own 43-yard line. Lakewood moved the ball down into the red zone, but time expired before the Leopards could finish it off, leaving the score at 21-13 at the intermission.

Out of the break, Hobbton was set to receive the second half kickoff. After another short, bouncing kickoff, the Wildcats were lined up at the Lakewood 47-yard line. Their offense was tripped up to start this drive, but ultimately Hobbton got things going through the air. After they overcame a fourth down attempt, the Wildcats quickly moved the ball into the red zone and McLaurin took in the touchdown on a 5-yard screen to advance the lead. He also converted the 2-point conversion, and with 9:11 on the clock in the third quarter, Hobbton lead 29-13.

Lakewood came right back at Hobbton though and began moving the ball downfield. Aided by a roughing the passer penalty, the Leopards were lined up inside the Wildcats 40-yard line. Lakewood, though, was again the victim of misfortune when the Wildcats’ Greyson Tart picked off a pass attempt, shutting down another Leopards drive inside the Hobbton 15-yard line.

This drive didn’t fare very well, however, as it ended with a Wildcats punt, where Lakewood took over at their own 40-yard line. Another play, another turnover for the Leopards as they turned it back over on the first play on a fumble. Two plays later, after nearly losing possession on a fumble of their own, Hobbton found the end zone again on a Bradshaw and McLaurin hook-up on a 45-yard touchdown play. The PAT was good, and the Wildcats held a commanding 36-13 lead with 4:45 left in the third.

Unfortunately for Lakewood, they found out the hard way that when it rains – it pours. They committed yet another turnover – a fumble – just outside their own 10-yard line as Harrison Hunt was credited the takeaway. Two plays later, Bradshaw and Chase Bland put more points on the board for the Wildcats on a 9-yard touchdown connection. Another PAT up and good, and with 2:35 left in the third, Hobbton was up 43-13.

That proved to be the margin at the end of the third quarter as a fired up Wildcats team was sensing victory.

Powell and the Leopards, though, weren’t quite finished yet. They stopped the bleeding with 11:16 on the clock in the fourth quarter as Powell ran in the short touchdown run. He also converted the 2-point try, making it 43-21.

Looking to burn time off the clock on their next possession, Hobbton turned to their running game and was milking time well off both game clock and the play clock. They got a little more than they were looking for, though, when McLaurin took a third down handoff around the left side and went 47 yards for another score. The PAT was also stuck through the uprights and the Wildcats lead 50-21 with 9:22 left to play.

Disaster was simply the theme of the night for Lakewood as a punt attempt on their next possession was kicked straight up in the air. Literally – straight up in the air. It fell right into the awaiting arms of Torren Melvin, who ran the ball all the way back for another score. The PAT missed this time, but with 6:00 to go, Hobbton now led 56-21.

This margin proved to be the final tally as the Wildcats surge into next weeks second round action.

“Wow! What difference four Friday’s makes,” commented Hobbton head coach Joe Salas. “”Hats off to Barrett. I voted for him for County Coach of the Year. You know he raised that team from the dead. He lost his best player. They were down for the eight count and he brought them up to the championship game and that’s a testament to his seniors and his coaches and his leadership. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“Our guys…wow, they’re not the same guys. We also owe this to Barrett. After that game (the earlier loss to Lakewood) we shifted some coaches, we reinvented our defense and we’re a different team right now. And, we’re fired up and going to the second round,” Salas concluded.

The Wildcats are now set to face off against Northside-Pinetown, the No. 2 overall seed with a 9-1 record. That game is set for Friday night at 7 p.m.

