SCC Foundation hosts another ‘Classic’

First place winner of Flight Four were the Strickland Wolfbackers. Team members were Brandon Strickland, Bryan Strickland, Clint Strickland, and Sherrill Strickland. First place winner of Flight Three was the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Team. Team members were Jason Smith, Matt Stone, Neil Hobbs, and Steve Williams. Lakewood Country Club took home 1st place in Flight One. Team members included Larry Baggett, Meghan Holbrooks, Owen Nichols, and Jimmy Raynor.

As a part of an almost 20-year tradition, the Sampson Community College Foundation hosted its 19th Annual Sampson Classic Golf Tournament on Friday, November 5. One of its largest donor events of the year, the golf tournament allows local golfers and businesses to raise funds for student scholarships and employee support. This year, golfers teed off at Coharie Country Club for a day on the green, and for a day of giving back.

The SCC Foundation was founded more than three decades ago and was designed to generate an awareness and broad community support for the college and to seek external funds through private donors to support the college’s mission. Through that, the Sampson Classic was formed. The Sampson Classic is one of the first major donor events of the fiscal year for the SCC Foundation, bringing much anticipation.

As the event kicked off, annual participants greeted one another, while also welcoming newcomers to the fold. Breakfast, sponsored by McDonald’s of Clinton was shared, and golfers entered in for door prizes, purchased half and half tickets, and prepared for the tournament. Despite the chilly weather, the golfers made the most of the fun-filled day.

Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, looks forward to event every year. She says it’s a time to see old friends and long-time donors of SCC, while also a great opportunity to welcome new friends to the see what the SCC Foundation is all about. Turlington says the comradery and opportunity to relax make the hard work prior to the day all worthwhile.

“The Sampson Classic always brings out friends of the college who enjoy visiting and playing golf to benefit our students. The tournament gives us a chance to informally share news and successes of the college while raising money to support our students,” Turlington commented.

Co-Chair for the event, Bill Fulton, was pleased with the turnout for the event, despite the cold weather.

“As always, we are satisfied with how today’s event came together. Despite the cold weather, our sponsors and participants always makes this day fun, which will make a positive impact on the lives of deserving and appreciative SCC students,” Fulton commented.

Meghan Holbrooks took home the prize for the Longest Drive in both categories, while Randy Barefoot and Vince Nelson won the Closet to the Pin.

Volunteers for this year’s golf tournament were Bill Fulton, Morgan Moore, Kendall Tyson, Anne Faircloth, David Hobson, Brooks Barwick, Jeff Nethercutt, Ryan Rutherford, Myra Gray, Marlee Johnson, Megan Bednar, Frankie Sutter, Melissa Fulton, Lisa Turlington, Krista Lewis, and Cheyenne Davis.

For more information about how you can help deserving students through the Sampson Community College Foundation, visit www.sampsoncc.edu/foundation, or contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or 910.900.4072.