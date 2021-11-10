Raiders fall to South Granville

The Midway Raiders made the trip to South Granville, but did not go as the Raiders would have liked as the Vikings would get the best of them, 44-21.

The Raiders got the ball and drove it down the field, but fumbled at South Granville 40. The Vikings took over and ran the ball down to the 1-yard line where Micah Wilkerson punched it in. Charlie Vestal followed it up with the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0, Vikings.

Midway started the next possession on their own 41, but went three-and-out, punting it back to the Vikings where they would take over on their own 42. The Vikings used the run to get it to the Midway 25, at which point Vestal would find Traevon White for the touchdown. Khawan Bobbitt ran it in for two to make it 16-0 Vikings.

The Raiders got on the board on their next possession when Wyatt Holland found Kendrick Tyndall from four yards out to cut it to 16-7. The Vikings started their next possession on their own 44 and ran the ball down to the Raiders 18-yard line where Vestal would connect with Noah Kilgore for the TD. The extra point,however, was blocked, making it 22-7.

Midway would get the ball at their own 47, but would go three-and-out and punt it right back to the Vikings, who started the ensuing possession at their own 45-yard line. The Vikings used a big run down to the Midway 9-yard line and punched it in two plays later when Bobbitt ran it in from four yards out. He would follow suit with the two-point conversion to make it 30-7 at halftime.

The Vikings would get the ball out of the break, starting nearly at midfield, on their own 47. They would use the run get it down to the 2-yard line where Vestal scored on the QB keeper. The two-point conversion was no good, but it was still 36-7.

The Raiders would start their next drive at their own 39, driving the ball down the field before Jamir McCrae got in for the touchdown. A successful PAT made it 36-14.

Defensive ball took over for the next few possessions, but then it was the Raiders striking again, using the passing game to get down to the Vikings 28 where Holland connected with Nate Smith for the touchdown. The PAT made it 36-21, as Midway had scored 14 unanswered.

The Vikings continued to start with excellent field position, beginning the ensuing drive at the Midway 48. They would use the run to find the end zone one more time as Wilkerson rumbled in from 30 yards out. Bobbitt would run it in for the two-point conversion.

Each team had one more possession, but nothing would come of it as the final score stood at 44-21, South Granville.

“We had trouble in the trenches and that was the difference in the game,” said Midway coach Cory Barnes. “My guys played their hearts out. They left it all out of the field. In 2A football everybody is good in the playoffs. We just were not the best tonight, and it hurts for our seniors who put a bunch of time in the last four years but you don’t always end up on the right side of it but I am proud of how they played and how they fought the whole game.”

The Raiders finish the year with a 6-5 overall record and 3-3 in conference play.