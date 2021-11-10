Clinton wins defensive thriller

Clinton’s Jorge Llamas traps the ball to stop an overtime scoring threat by the Titans. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Dark Horse goalkeeper Andrew Byrd punches the ball away from the goal, turning back an overtime shot on goal to preserve the lead, and eventually the third round win for Clinton. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton defender, Connor Johnson (13) uses his head to win a 50-50 ball near midfield. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

A clear and chilly night greeted the soccer fans of Clinton and Trask High Schools on Monday night as the teams took to the soccer pitch in search of a berth into the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A Soccer Playoffs. After a defensive slug-fest between two extremely talented teams, it was the Dark Horses that scratched out the lone goal, winning 1-0 in a pair of overtime sessions.

The first fifteen minutes of play during Monday’s game can be summarized by the term momentum swings. After the beginning of the game took place largely in the midfield, the Titans took control and maintained possession deep in the Clinton zone. They had a couple of early shots on goal, but Andrew Byrd and the Dark Horses defense held the visitors at bay.

Then things transitioned to some degree as Clinton began getting the ball out and away. At about the 13:00 mark of the first half, two scoring opportunities presented themselves for the Dark Horses – one from Walker Spell and the other from Trent Sumner. Spell’s shot missed to the left while Sumner’s shot was dead on the money but was blocked in a great defensive stop by the Titans goalkeeper.

From there, Trask really took over at controlling the tempo – keeping possession and applying plenty of defensive pressure against the Dark Horses. The problem was Clinton’s defense out front of the goal was superb and held the Titans off the scoreboard. The game eventually settled into a back and forth kick fest, but ultimately neither team was conjuring up many opportunities.

With under 1:00 to go, the Titans goalkeeper made another beautiful, one-handed save that kept the Dark Horses off the board and at the end of the first half, the score was all tied up at 0-0.

Now in the second half, the battle for possession continued. For a large part, Trask held the advantage, but both teams had great opportunities to break the scoreless tie just under 10 minutes into the half. Both teams goalkeepers, though, each brought their “A” games to keep things knotted. Then, at the 51:00 mark, Byrd won a one-on-one footrace to a loose ball to keep things still tied.

Around the 55:00 mark, Clinton survived a penalty kick that soared way over the goal and out of the complex as the game remained 0-0. Both teams continued to battle back and forth as they all were leaving it out on the field, knowing what was at stake.

The game dipped under to 20:00 to go as Byrd and the Dark Horse defense was suddenly staving off an onslaught of Trask shots. Not to be outdone, Clinton also got a flurry of opportunities as time wound down, including a shot off the crossbar with five seconds left in regulation.

As it was, though, this game was headed for overtime. The sudden Dark Horses surge couldn’t quite squeak out a goal as the game clock reach the 80th minute. With that, the game went into two 10:00 overtimes to see if a victor could be crowned.

With 4:33 on the clock in the first overtime session, the Dark Horses finally broke through. They took advantage of a penalty kick from the left side that was perfectly placed by Tyler Reeves as the ball dropped into the swarm out front of the net. The battle was on for possession, but the Dark Horses claimed that battle and sent the ball into the net for the first goal of the game.

At the conclusion of the first overtime session, Clinton led 1-0 with one final 10:00 session left.

The final ten minutes was everything but standard for the Dark Horses as they battled from start to finish to hold on to their 1-0 lead. The Titans unleashed shot after shot, but time after time Byrd stood tall and swatted them away, coming away with one huge save after another.

Finally, the scoreboard hit all zeroes as the jubilant Dark Horses and their fans celebrated the 1-0 win.

After the game, the celebration was on as the players and student section huddled on the field. Clinton head coach Brad Spell joined in the fray just before giving his assessment of how things unfolded.

“Team-wise, that may have been the best team we’ve played all year,” said Spell. “They worked as a unit and I feel like this was a really good win for us.”

One noteworthy comparison of the two teams was the differences in the amount of substitutions each had. Clinton really appeared to have the upper hand in depth, which became more evident as the game went on, especially in the overtime periods. This was also noted by Spell.

“Our depth has helped us all year long. Our 17th guy is just as talented as our seventh guy and that’s been a big advantage for us all year.”

“I’m proud of the guys. We played great defense mall game. Got a fortunate goal and then played great defense down the stretch. Now we just have to do it all over again on Thursday,” Spell concluded.

Caleb Kennedy was the man credited with the game-winning goal; Reeves was credited the assist.

With the win, Clinton will carry a 19-2-2 record into Thursday’s fourth round. There, they host the No. 4 seed Manteo, who posted a 6-4 victory over No. 5 seed James Kenan on Monday. The Redskins finished second in their conference and are 9-2-1 overall.

Game time is set for 6 p.m.

