Northside ends Hobbton’s season

The Northside Pinetown Panthers’ claws were sharp and strong as they dominated the Hobbton Wildcats in the second round of the high school playoffs. The final score was 69-20. It was always going to be a tall task for Hobbton against Northside, which lost in last year’s state championship game to Murphy.

The Wildcats gave Northside the ball first and the immediately scored with less than two minutes off the clock.

The Wildcats returned the favor marching 70 yards for a score by Josiah McLaurin on a 7-yard scamper. Julian Avilez’s PAT kick tied the game at seven with 7:50 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers turned the ball around scoring again with 7:31 left after bring the kickoff back to the Wildcat 28-yard line. After that point in time, they scored pretty much every time they touched the ball.

The Wildcats had an opportunity but lost two interceptions resulting in Northside scores. With 1:02 left in the first quarter, Northside had a 35-7 lead.

The Wildcats managed another score with 9:24 left in the second quarter on a three-yard run by Bobby Dial. Avilez’s kick gave the Wildcats 14 points.

Minutes later, the Panthers scored again to go up 42-14. After the score, the Wildcats mishandled the kickoff giving the Panthers the ball at the Wildcat 11-yard line resulting in another score.

By halftime, the Panthers had put up 62 points leading 62-14.

The clock did not stop in the second half except for injuries or time out. The Wildcats managed to put together a 91-yard drive against the Panthers’ reserves scoring with 3:10 left in the game. The elected for the two-point conversion try but Loden Bradshaw’s pass was high out of the end zone.

After the game, Hobbton coach Joe Salas, emotionally, told his players, “You know we didn’t play our best game.” His player agreed with him.

“I’m extremely proud of our seniors,” Salas commented. “When you were freshmen, this program was 0-11. They took this program from there to a strong playoff team. I hate leaving here knowing that wasn’t our best game. But I sure am proud of those guys and I already miss them.”

The Wildcats finished the season 5-7.

