Top-seed Clinton falls in OT

Griffin Williams comes to a quick stop in an attempt to find his way past the Manteo defense. Clinton defender Rece Thompson wins the ball near midfield during first half action. Clinton’s Daniel Adasiak feathers a pass toward the goal, slipping the ball just pass a Manteo defender during the first half on Thursday.

The Clinton Dark Horses invited the Redskins of Manteo into Darkness Soccer Complex for the NCHSAA 2A Soccer Playoffs fourth round matchup on Thursday. The stands were standing-room only and set the stage for an electric environment, one that culminated in a nailbiter finish that saw a heartbreaking end to the season for the top-seed Horses.

The first 15 minutes of the match saw each team have their chances to score but neither could find the back of the net. That changed, though, when Clinton’s Walker Spell scored on a toe poke at the 20:03 mark in the first half to make it 1-0 Clinton.

Both teams would have chances to score the rest of the half but could never find the back of the net, making the halftime score 1-0 in favor of the Dark Horses.

The second half saw more of the same as Clinton came out and had two or three great opportunities to extend their lead early. The Dark Horses, though, just couldn’t get a shot to find the back of the net. The defenses kicked in for both teams as the score remained at 1-0 Clinton.

With the game shifting into the latter stages, things were looking promising for the Dark Horses as they were staring down the barrel of a East Regional Finals berth. But things changed dramatically at the 73:06 mark when Manteo’s Aiden Braswell got a break away on the left side and beat Clinton goalkeeper Andrew Byrd as Braswell connected in the bottom right corner to tie the game at 1-1.

The Dark Horses had a good chance to break the tie but couldn’t find the back of net as the match headed into overtime.

In the first overtime, Clinton again had two good chances early in the first overtime but bother were staved off by great saves by the Redskins’ goalkeeper. After that, Manteo’s Oscar Rivera got another breakaway goal at the 4:15 mark to give the Redskins the lead at 2-1. Then, the Dark Horses got what they thought was an equalizing goal as time expired in the first part of extra time, but it was waved off as an offside penalty was called on Clinton.

The second part of extra time was more of the same tough defensive effort as each team only got one or two chances to score. Neither team, though, could find the back of the net and time expired sending Manteo to the Eastern finals.

“We knew coming in they were going to be a dangerous team,” said Clinton head coach Brad Spell. “We saw a lot of film and coverage on them and they were pretty much what they represented.”

“We got a good goal from Walker Spell in the first 20 minutes and had some more opportunities, but just couldn’t get another in, but give credit to Manteo. They didn’t bow down, they kept fighting and got that equalizer,” Spell continued.

“I’m so proud of my team,” the coach continued. “We won the conference championship this year. It was our first time ever being a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. We had a great year. Hate to see it end, but when it’s all said and done, only one team is going to be happy.”

The Dark Horses finished the season with a 19-3-1 overall record.

