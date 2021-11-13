Panthers slip past Clinton

Clinton’s Malachi Owens (23) fills a gap, refusing to yield to an East Duplin ball carrier during third quarter action. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Dark Horse Senior Elijah Kirby (9) scampers up the sideline for a long gain, changing field position and kickstarting a 5-play, 97-yard scoring drive early in the second half. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton quarterback, Blake Smith (2) carries an East Duplin tackler for extra yardage on a first quarter run. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Patrick Morrisey (5) pulls away from a would-be tackler during a kickoff return early in the second half. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

Two old rivals went head to head Friday night as the second round of the NCHSAA 2A Football playoffs to unfolded. With advancement laid out on the line, East Duplin and Clinton renewed an old rivalry, each fighting for a chance to advance to next weeks playoffs. Fans packed both stands as a chilly and clear night set the stage for this heavyweight showdown. In the end, though, fate swung in East Duplin’s favor as the Panthers celebrated a 39-22 victory to stay alive in postseason play.

Clinton got the opening kick off and began their march down the field. They crossed into Panthers territory and got down to around the 40-yard with around 10 minutes on the clock. Their drive stalled out there, though, as the Dark Horses turned the ball over on downs on the East Duplin 34-yard line.

There, the Panthers took over and looked to move the other way. Their first play made the start of the drive look promising after a 12-yard pick up, but the next two plays resulted in negative yards. Facing third and 12 at their own 46-yard line, East Duplin was unable to convert the first down and was forced to punt. The kick was a beauty that put the Dark Horses inside their own 10-yard line.

Clinton went three and out on this drive and was forced to punt from inside their own end zone. The punt was not a good one as East Duplin took the field on the Dark Horses 25-yard line. Two plays later, Quantez Whitley ran the ball in from 17 yards out and found paydirt for the games first score. Darwin Bonilla came on and kicked the PAT through and with 5:56 left in the first quarter, the Panthers lead 7-0.

After the ensuing kickoff, Clinton took this next drive at their own 24-yard line. After picking up one first down, the Dark Horses were facing third and six when an untimely turnover ended their drive. The Panthers took over, again in plus territory, and quickly made Clinton pay for the turnover. Avery Gaby burst through the line on the first play of the drive and scampered 35 yards for the score. Bonilla booted the PAT through and with 3:46 left in the quarter, East Duplin had jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

Clinton got a little better starting position on their next drive, setting up shop at the 29-yard line, but the result was the same: a fruitless drive that yielded no points.

With 39.1 left in the first quarter, East Duplin lined up on their own 22-yard line, looking to bolster their lead.

As it stood, the Panthers led 14-0 as the game shifted to the second quarter.

The Dark Horses defense put in good work on this drive and forced a much-needed punt to put Clinton’s offense back on the field on their own 25-yard line. This stop provided the spark that the Dark Horses needed as their offense went to churning. Specializing in their ground attack, Jakwan Wilson capped off the drive with a 29-yard touchdown run, rejuvenating the Clinton sideline. The 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but with 8:46 left in the first half, the Dark Horses showed signs of life, trailing 14-6.

Then, on the second play of East Duplin’s next possession, Wilson produced a big defensive play when he recovered a fumble at the Panthers 43-yard line. Smith connected with Patrick Morrisey on the first play of the drive, quickly moving Clinton’s offense down inside the 20-yard line. From there, the Dark Horse ground and pound produced chunks of yards as Wilson and Smith willed the Clinton offense into the end zone. Ultimately, it was Smith that got the 1-yard touchdown and Malachi Owens picked up the 2-point conversion reception and with 6:04 left in the first half, the score was tied 14-14.

Controversy, unfortunately, struck just before the halftime intermission. East Duplin was facing a long third down when a pass thrown short was up for grabs. The Panthers receiver backtracked for the ball and, despite the ball clearly hitting the ground, “completed” the catch to set up first and goal. One play later, East Duplin found the end zone much to the frustration of the Dark Horse faithful.

After the PAT, the Panthers carried a 21-14 lead into the break and was due to receive the opening kickoff in the second half.

When play resumed, Clinton nearly pulled off an onside kick recovery, but the ball rolled out of bounds and East Duplin began the drive at their own 33-yard line. They quickly begin to march the other way, storming into Dark Horse territory just one play into the drive. They barreled their way down inside the Clinton 20-yard line, but a false start penalty pushed them back and forced a field goal attempt. The 37-yard attempt was right down the middle by Bonilla and the Panthers lead 24-14 with 6:55 to go.

The refs definitely weren’t doing their part to make friends after a penalty against the Dark Horses pushed them back against their own own end zone at the 3-yard line. Clinton, though, didn’t bat an eye as they steamrolled their way down field on the ground and pound. 97 yards and just five plays later Smith found the end zone on a 2-yard run up the middle. Clinton also converted the 2-point conversion, and just a 1:22 later, Clinton was right back in it at 24-22 with 5:33 left in the third.

Following the kickoff, East Duplin set up at their own 40-yard line where the officiating crew continued to assert themselves into the game. Four penalties in just two plays moved the teams up and down the field. As it was, East Duplin had first down on their own 45-yard line as fans from both sides grew increasingly frustrated.

Clinton’s defense fought hard but a friendly spot for the Panthers on a crucial fourth down kept their drive alive. Then, with 4.1 left on the clock in the third quarter, a big touchdown pass on third and long produced more points for the home team. Bonilla converted the PAT and at the end of the third quarter, East Duplin led 31-22.

Unfortunately for the Dark Horses, their next drive came up short down around the Panthers 10-yard line. Clinton was unable to pick up a new set of downs and the ball was turned back over to East Duplin with around 8:00 left to go.

The Panthers added the exclamation point with 3:46 left in the game when Nizaya Hall took a toss around the left side and rumbled 69 yards for the potential nail-driving touchdown. Indeed, East Duplin opted for a 2-point try, which they converted, running their lead to a three possession game at 39-22.

A comeback just wasn’t in the cards for the Dark Horses as their next possession again ended in a turnover on downs with 1:18 left to play. From there, East Duplin ran out the clock uncontested as they celebrated their 39-22 victory.

With that, the Panthers advance to take on Wallace-Rose Hill next Friday. Meanwhile, Clinton’s season comes to a close with a final record of 8-3.

