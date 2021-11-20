Crusaders drop heartbreaker

Devin Gardner rounds the corner, looking for space. David Johnson | Sampson Independent It takes two or more defenders to bring down HCA big man Devin Gardner. David Johnson | Sampson Independent David Johnson | Sampson Independent Devin Gardner leaves a defender in the dust en route to a big run on Friday night. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Ethan Spell fights off a Cabarrus defender. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Xavier Arrington cuts up field during Friday’s game. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Fans pack the stands at HCA for the State Championship game. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

A cold, clear night set the stage at Harrells Christian Academy on Friday night as the NCISAA Division II State Championship unfolded before a huge crowd from both Harrells and Cabarrus Academy. These two teams met just a month ago when HCA got the 21-14 win, but the stakes were much higher this time around.

It was evident that both teams knew what was on the line as both left all they had out on the field. Unfortunately for the hometown Crusaders, however, it just wasn’t in the cards as the Warriors survived and held on for a 34-31 victory to claim the state championship.

The Crusaders took the opening possession at the 20-yard line after the Cabarrus kickoff sailed into the end zone. They moved the ball out near midfield but the turnover bug bit when HCA lost a fumble on their own 40-yard line.

The Warriors turned it around and began the other way, capitalizing on a big pass play to get down to the Crusaders 23-yard line. Their drive hit the brakes there, though, and they were forced to attempt a field goal. The field goal, attempted from about 40 yards, was good and with 7:18 on the clock in the first, Cabarrus lead 3-0.

Disaster struck again on the kickoff as a big hit on the Crusaders ball carrier yielded another fumble. Cabarrus recovered again, this time at the 11-yard line, and one play later was in the end zone on a run by Will Jones with 7:09 on the clock. The PAT was good, and the lead quickly hit 10-0.

The Crusaders finally sustained a long drive on the ensuing possession and it paid off. Facing third and four on the Warriors 34-yard line, Devin Gardner bust through a hole at the line and scampered all 34 yards untouched for the score. Harrells was forced to go for two on the extra point attempt, but they were able to convert it and with 2:04 left in the first quarter, the score was 10-8.

After a kickoff out of bounds, Cabarrus started their next drive on the 35-yard line. The Warriors quickly erased the Crusaders score when Tyler Green connected with Xander Lamb on a 65-yard touchdown hook up. The PAT was good, and with 1:48 left in the first quarter, the lead was back at 17-8.

At the end of the first quarter, the score sat at at that tally.

Harrells, though, answered right back. Cashing in on a big pass play that was aided by a personal foul penalty, Gardner scored on a short touchdown run to draw the Crusaders close again. Ethan Spell ran the 2-point conversion in and with 9:40 on the clock, the score was 17-16.

Harrells dialed up a three-and-out on their next defensive possession to force a punt. After the punt, their offense was back on the field near midfield. They went went four plays and out, though, and Cabarrus took over on their own 44-yard line with 5:44 left in the first half.

The Warriors were able to pick up one first down but their drive quickly hit the brakes and they were forced to punt. The result of the punt was HCA taking over deep in their own territory at the 5-yard line.

This drive ultimately fell short and the Crusaders were also forced to punt. The kick wasn’t a great one as Cabarrus lined up at their own 45-yard line, but the HCA defense put in great work and held the Warriors off the scoreboard, knocking down one final pass attempt in the end zone.

At the break, the score rested at 17-16 Cabarrus.

Out of the halftime intermission, Cabarrus took their opening possession at the 23-yard line. They quickly moved the ball out near midfield, but the turnover bug showed no prejudice as they lost the ball on a fumble. Xavier Arrington recovered the loose ball and the Crusaders were heading the other way.

A drive dominated by Arrington and Gardner saw HCA rumble their way down the field, knocking defenders out of their way. Arrington capped the drive off on a 6-yard touchdown run, putting the Crusaders out front for the first time all night. Spell converted the 2-point try, and with 8:34 left in the third quarter, Harrells lead 24-17.

A kick into the end zone put the Warriors at their own 20-yard line where the Crusaders dialed up another three and out. This forced a Cabarrus punt and with 7:01 on the clock, Harrells was back in possession on their own 42-yard line.

This drive was headed for points but the Crusaders suffered more misfortune on another lost fumble at the Warriors 19-yard line. One play later, Green threw a little screen pass to Lamb, who broke free along the right side line and scampered 81 yards for the touchdown. The PAT was punched through and with 2:09 left in the quarter, the score was tied at 24-24.

At the end of the third quarter, the score was still at that tally but Cabarrus was threatening at the HCA 25-yard line.

The Warriors were unable to convert the first down but that didn’t keep them off the scoreboard. With 11:44 left, they kicked a 35-yard field goal to reclaim the 27-24 lead.

Cue up Devin Gardner.

Gardner took the ensuing kickoff at the 5-yard line and was off to the races. He initially bobbled the ball but was able to control himself and assess the field. Gardner found the space he liked and cut through the special teams, curving toward the left sideline and took it 95 yards to the house. The PAT was up and good and with 11:27 left, Harrells lead 31-27.

But, right back came Cabarrus. A long run on the ensuing drive by Will Jones set up a touchdown one play later that was also scored by Jones. The Warriors converted the PAT and they were back on top 34-31 with 10:34 to go.

The Crusaders were held to three and out on the ensuing drive and with 8:05 left, Cabarrus was in possession at their own 37-yard line. The Warriors picked up just one first down on the possession before back-to-back dropped passes stopped the clock and ended the drive.

HCA took over around their own 30-yard line, looking for a heroic late-game drive. Instead, Xander Lamb picked off a Spell pass attempt, the Crusaders fourth turnover of the night, with 4:39 left in the game.

From there, Cabarrus made the plays they needed to make and were able to completely melt the clock all the way down and claim the 34-31 victory.

Gardner completed the game with 172 yards rushing followed by Arrington with 111.

For the victorious Warriors, Green completed 7-of-14 pass attempts for 116 yards and one touchdown. Lamb hauled in two receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns followed by Jones with three receptions for 20 yards and one touchdown. Jones also had 168 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Harrells concludes the season with an 11-2 overall record. Cabarrus finishes at 10-2.

