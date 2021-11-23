SMS soccer goes undefeated

The Sampson Middle School boys soccer team finished the season undefeated, winning both the regular season title and the conference championship. The boys conceded just two goals all season. Pictured, from left, are: Bottom row – Josue Gutierrez, Marco Paz, Will Johnson, Rojelio Guardado, Brandt Sumner, Zach Pope, Camden Parker, Holden Spell, Ben Darden, Jacob Santana, Lake Montgomery and Brody Gunnells; and top row – Robbie Montgomery (assistant), Mauricio Hannah-Cubas, Walter Santillana, James Sinclair, Jacob Baggett, Malachi Rosa, Tim Sumner (head coach), Cullen Brewer, Elijah Hammill, Cullen Warren, Nick Rivera, Ryan McClanahan and Alicia Sumner (assistant). Not pictured: Palmer Williams, Alvin Ramirez, Sady Valladares and Jared Garcia.