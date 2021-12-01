CHS soccer players honored

Daniel Adasiak Jorge Llamas Andrew Byrd Jackson Carter Walker Spell

The Clinton High School soccer team finished 19-3-2, and 9-0-1 in conference to take the SAC-7 Conference crown. The Dark Horses secured the No. 1 seed for the first time in school history and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the state. The Horses were ousted in the fourth round of the playoffs. Among those honored as part of the All-Region Team, along with other accolades, were:

Daniel Adasiak

Center Midfield

All-State

Lead team in goals

SAC-7 Conference Player of the Year

All-Conference

Jorge Llamas

Center Back/Def Midfield

All-Conference

Caleb Kennedy

Center Midfield/Defensive Midfield

All-Conference

Score two goals in playoffs

Jackson Carter

Left back

All-Conference

Walker Spell

Forward/Left Wing

Lead team in goals and points

3 goals in playoffs

Sampson Country Player of the Year

All-Conference

Andrew Byrd

Goal Keeper

13 Shutouts

All-Conference

Note: Kenan Lanier was also selected the 2021 NCSCA Assistant Coach of the Year for 2A Men’s Soccer.